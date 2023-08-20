SHAPLEIGH – Pauline M. (Dillon) Gorman, 84, of Newfield Road, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the York Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada May 24, 1939, the daughter of Stephen and Annie Mae (Smith) Dillon.

She attended and graduated from the schools in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Pauline moved around the country as a military wife, settling in Exeter, N.H. She moved to Maine in 1985 residing in the Shapleigh area.

Pauline enjoyed cooking, knitting, camping, fishing, listening to music and spending time with her family.

She attended St. Matthews Church in Limerick.

Pauline is survived by her husband James of 48 years; two sons, Michael Geanoulis (Tammy) of Key West, Fla.., David Geanoulis of Dover, N.H., four daughters, Mary C. Geanoulis of Portland, Catherine MacDougall (James) of Kingston, N.H., Cynthia Landry (Timothy) of Biddeford, and Penny Wakita (Bruce) of Shapleigh; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; loved by many nieces, nephews; two brothers, Ronald Dillon, Wayne Dillon, sister-in-law, Viola; and her lifelong best friend, Rosa Smith.

Pauline was predeceased by her four brothers, Patrick Dillon (wife Irene), Gerald Dillon (wife Mert), Albert Dillon (wife Glory) and Thomas Dillon (wife Gert), by her three sisters, Verna Rea (husband Robert), Marjorie Dillon, and Florence Walsh.

A Christian Mass will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Church, Limerick.

Dennett, Craig, and Pate, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074