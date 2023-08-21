The Biddeford City Council unanimously approved initial issuance of $9 million from the city’s General Obligation Bonds for a new school addition. This funding is designated for the construction, equipping, and furnshing of a new addition to the Biddeford Primary School. In a memo from Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray, he said the importance of addressing building and structural challenges at the John F. Kennedy School due to growing student population calls for the closing of that school and moving Kindergarten classrooms to BPS.

“This is an opportunity for the town to take advantage of the 2.5 million Federal dollars,” Ray wrote in his memo. Ray stated that the bond “should not exceed 9 million dollars.” Additionally, the Biddeford schools can access the referring to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSR funds, which provide emergency relief funds to state education agencies (SEA) and local agencies (LEA) for mitigating the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The Biddeford School Department requested approval of a construction bond for no more than $9 million to be used for additional classroom space at Biddeford Primary School. The anticipated timeline aims for the completion of the new addition by September 2025.

The plan envisions repurposing the existing school facility for parking, and possibly work-force housing, to deal with a lack of housing in the area. The proposed addition will feature a large lobby, 16 new classrooms, and climate-controlled rooms. Ray and members of the council said climate controlled rooms were especially important for maintaining suitable conditions during summer sessions. The estimated capacity of the new addition would provide space for approximately 125 more students, allowing for both full-day and half-day Kindergarten options, which in turn will require additional staffing, particularly for full-day Kindergarten, Ray stated.

Ray highlighted that the closure of the JFK building, and the subsequent expansion of the Biddeford Primary School are expected to yield annual savings of more than $350,000. The superintendent also discussed ongoing sustainability efforts, including signing up for solar array credits; for instance the school committee voted to put solar panels on the roof of the high school.

Reflecting on the proposed changes, Ward 1 City Councilor Martin Grohman said, “the JFK Kindergarten has a long and wonderful legacy in Biddeford, and both of my kids went there. I still remember how hard it was to drop them off on their first day of school. I’ll definitely shed a tear, as I did that day, to see it go. But it is causing a significant amount of financial burden to the district and there are numerous safety concerns. By making these investments we’ll reduce operating costs over time, and more importantly, keep our growing kindergarten population safe and well cared for, plus provide more room for Head Start, which so many parents tell me is important to them.”

The council will vote on whether to give final approval at later date.

