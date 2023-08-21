In response to the Aug. 10 letter regarding the Trump indictments (“The indictments against Donald Trump are politically motivated, but you already know that”):

I travel extensively around the world. Living in a country where the rule of law prevails is absolutely key for freedom to prevail. The rule of law is fundamental to the quality of life and economic prosperity in our country.

To the writer of the referenced letter, I say, please don’t confuse speculation, innuendo and political talk show opinion with “evidence.” Since there was no specific reference in the letter to any actual “evidence” of President Biden’s alleged crimes, these comments are hard to take seriously.

Our conscientious civil servants – our friends and neighbors – and their institutions take their work seriously and will investigate where actual evidence exists; there is ample history of this. However where there is no evidence – like in the “stolen election” claim, where it was ruled in more than 60 cases that there was no factual evidence to support the claim – no charges were made.

I am continually surprised at how little support our public institutions receive. Our parents and grandparents largely didn’t share this negative opinion of their neighbors serving in civil service.

Jeffrey Gardner

Cumberland Foreside

