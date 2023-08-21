I’m responding to the recent letter that suggested that the Trump indictments were politically motivated (“The indictments against Donald Trump are politically motivated, but you already know that,” Aug. 10).
It seems to be that they are not politically motivated, but motivated by Donald Trump himself. In a United States court of law, it doesn’t matter if it was politically motivated or not. What matters is the evidence.
Prosecutors have to have enough solid evidence to make sure they can win in court. There appears to be a lot of evidence against Trump from his own aides – and even from Trump himself, when he said he doesn’t really care about the Constitution.
David Ryder
Portland
