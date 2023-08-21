I am writing to express my support for the Pine Tree Power proposal. I believe Pine Tree Power can make our state’s electricity grid more sustainable by investing in renewable-energy sources like solar and wind power.

As a lifelong resident of Maine who attends college in the state, I have seen firsthand the impact of climate change. Our winters are getting shorterm and our summers are getting hotter. Our sea levels are rising. I have lived in the coastal area of Maine my entire life and don’t have plans to leave. It would break my heart to see any damage to the communities I have called home for over 20 years.

Investing in renewable energy can reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and create a cleaner, healthier future for our state. Renewable energy is also a reliable source of power. Solar and wind power are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with virtually no emissions. This makes them a much better option than coal and gas plants, which cause health problems for our communities.

As a young person, I have to reckon with the effects that climate change will have on my future. This campaign will make me feel better about continuing my life in Maine. I urge everyone to join me in supporting Pine Tree Power. Together, we can protect our environment for future generations.

Samuel Grant

North Berwick

