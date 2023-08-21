The Scarborough Town Council convened in an executive session prior to its regular meeting to deliberate on the way to move forward with a land for purchase for a proposed new elementary school. Council Chair Jon Anderson The Downs delivered a revised offer, Council Chair Jon Anderson said. He highlighted that council members had just acquainted themselves with the offer during the executive session. With only one Town Council member dissenting, the majority voted to proceed to the second reading. The Vice Chair Don Hamill cast the sole opposing vote.

The initial reading on Aug. 16 marked the first phase, aiming to pave the way for a subsequent reading. While skepticism lingered about the feasibility of the land purchase deal with the Downs, a consensus emerged in favor of exploring the possibility of an agreement by the upcoming Sept. 6 meeting. The second reading is poised to seek approval for the issuance of up to $160 million in general obligation bonds.

During the meeting, financial advisor Joe Cuetara addressed the meeting remotely. Cuetara succinctly outlined key details from his comprehensive 16-page handout. He projected that the $160 million bond issuance, with $117,143,534 in interest, for a total of $277,143,534. Cuetara’s calculations indicated that an average resident, possessing a property valued at $400,000, would pay $16,588, over the bonds’ 30-year term, averaging $488 annually. The estimated interest rate was pegged at 4%. Cuetara suggested a strategy of deferring principal payments until the school becomes operational, allocating the initial five years solely to interest payments.

The K-8 Strategic Project and New Primary School Project seeks to address existing inefficiencies within the current educational system. According to the scarboroughschools.org website, the construction of a new, unifiedprimary school for grades K-3 and renovations to the middle school aim to tackle educational disparities, accommodate population growth, enhance safety and bolster security. The current school facilities are noted to be operating beyond their capacities. The strategy aims to initiate planning and construction now, taking into account the anticipated five-year timeline for completion.

Parallel to the school projects, auxiliary off-site improvements are anticipated. These enhancements encompass capacity expansions, enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, as well as measures to manage traffic speeds. Sawyer Road and Track View Terrace are earmarked for a range of these improvements.

Public sentiments were diverse during the meeting, encompassing both endorsements and apprehensions. Questions emerged regarding the potential use of eminent domain for street and sidewalk widening. The Council clarified that eminent domain would not be pursued; however, a right-of-way acquisition would be pursued to facilitate snow plowing. The impact on six affected homes would be addressed through compensation.

Marvin Gates, a member of the public, remarked, “The town is growing by leaps and bounds — what makes Scarborough an attractive place is our growth rate.” Another person expressed concerns about the pace of growth, advocating for moderation.

Questions persisted about the feasibility of the $160 million expenditure, contingent on the town’s sustained growth.

Hillary Durgin said, “I encourage you all to vote to move to the second reading. I hope to bring this to the voters.”

Kelli Crosby, principal of the Wentworth school, endorsed the proposal, citing her positive experiences with her school’s reconstruction.

In contrast, Vice Chair Don Hamill voiced reservations, deeming the proposed bonds as historically high. “I think we are in for a period of public outrage,” he said, and referenced the last year’s past rejection of the library expansion plans as a precedent.

Anderson underscored the urgent need for school improvements, framing the situation as a crisis. Anderson emphasized the necessity of finding a solution, whether at The Downs or at an alternative location. Ultimately, the majority of the Town Council expressed the desire to explore potential compromises with The Downs by the Sept. 6 meeting at 7 p.m.

