COLLEGES

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.

The suspension announced Monday will take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.

Michigan said interim coaching appointments would be announced at a later date.

• Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Malaki Starks and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE: A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said.

Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said.

HOCKEY

NHL: Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire after playing more than a decade in the NHL, a career that spanned six teams and included winning a Stanley Cup ring.

Bernie also played four seasons (2004-2005 to 2007-2008) for the Lewiston Maineiacs in the QMJHL.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement in a social media post, thanking the organizations who gave him an opportunity and family members for supporting him along the way.

Bernier played more than 400 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2007. He won the Cup as a backup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 before moving on to bigger roles in Toronto and elsewhere.

A hip injury that required surgery derailed his career a couple of years ago. Bernier has not played since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils, with whom he signed an $8.2 million, three-year contract months earlier.

TENNIS

TENNIS IN THE LAND: Venus Williams withdrew from the Cleveland tournament because of a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.

TRACK & FIELD

WORLDS: American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title at Budapest, Hungary, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.

She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER CITY: Manchester City looks to have found a replacement for Riyad Mahrez with only a few days left in Europe’s summer transfer window.

City and French team Rennes have reportedly reached agreement on a fee for the transfer of Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, who will cost the English and European champions 65 million euros ($71 million) if he passes a medical examination.

City has been searching for an extra attacker to add to the squad after selling Mahrez to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli last month.

