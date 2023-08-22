We’ve all seen the recent news about ocean temperatures skyrocketing due to climate change, and in Maine it’s no different. Our state may be known for its long, cold winters, but the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 97% the world’s ocean surface. That spells trouble for Maine’s renowned seafood industry, underpinning our coastal economies, tourism and our livelihood.

Fishing is a way of life in Maine, but as ocean temperatures rise, lobster and cod are moving farther north and east to find the colder waters they prefer. That means fishermen are having to follow and work longer days, burn more fuel and brave rougher seas to earn their livelihood. Climate change is also making our waters more acidic, which affects the ability of lobster and other shellfish to grow and mature enough to be caught in the first place. According to one 2021 study of the Gulf of Maine, “continued warming is expected to lead to a loss of heritage, changes in culture, and the necessity for adaptation.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Michelle Kaufman is the director of finance and operations for the Inland Ocean Coalition and a resident of Yarmouth.

As our waters get warmer, they are also rising, making our picturesque coastal towns more vulnerable to storm surge and routine flooding. On island communities like Vinalhaven, high waters are moving into business districts and threatening essential infrastructure like the ferry docks. Even on sunny days, tidal flooding has plagued coastal areas like Portland’s Old Port.

This is why it is so important we move quickly to reduce emissions now – while recognizing that even if we eliminated all emissions today, sea levels are still going to rise and the ocean is going to continue to warm for decades to come.

Locals are already coming up with ways to address these problems to conserve and protect our ocean, from electric motors and marine power by Maine companies Shred Electric and The Boat Yard, to recycling lobster bibs into bags that donate money back to the fishermen and women by Portland-based Rugged Seas.

They are creating products from regeneratively farmed sea greens by the woman-run Atlantic Sea Farms and buying working waterfronts to keep them accessible for those who make their living from the sea at Yarmouth-based nonprofit Sea Meadow. Working in Casco Bay, Team Zostera is a collaborative that maps and documents the health of eelgrass as an important indicator of ocean health. There are many more examples of Mainers using their ingenuity and coming together to solve big ocean problems – there’s even a co-working space that seeks to initiate these discussions and discover new sustainable growth opportunities in the “blue economy,” the New England Ocean Cluster.

And more hope is on the horizon. A wave of new investments, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act passed one year ago, are coming into the state and poised to make a real difference in the adaptation efforts we need right now.

In Downeast Maine, a new project is bringing together partners to plan coastal restoration projects in a way that will address flooding while benefiting habitat for fish and other coastal wildlife. Maine is also eligible for a pool of new funding that will drive additional coastal conservation investments that can help improve climate adaptation and resilience – hopefully even more funding from the law will make its way to Mainers soon.

The Inflation Reduction Act is also helping our fishing industry become more resilient through marine debris cleanups, aiming to properly dispose of dangerous debris like abandoned fishing gear and plastic trash. One enterprising project will connect Maine high school students and professionals to recycle debris found in the Gulf of Maine “such as ghost lobster traps and derelict aquaculture farming gear, into new products with creative, practical and industry applications.”

As we mark the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, we should celebrate these ocean and coastal investments that represent strong progress and are already flowing into Maine. But it will not be enough for the rough tides ahead. Our state and federal decision makers must continue to invest in ocean climate action so we can fight for the future we deserve, something the locals of Maine are already doing. Our communities and our climate can’t wait.

