I applaud the question succinctly asked by a recent letter writer (“Who do you trust on climate policy?” Aug. 17). Much of the world is experiencing ongoing environmental disaster due to irresponsible leadership of our country that has put our planet in peril. The letter writer put the Republican thought process, denying climate change, in sharp relief for us.

I hope this will be a reminder to the news media to reach for the global perspective in its reporting, to reach for the higher perspective: the clear skies of cause and effect – and of reason.

Abbie Sewall

Brunswick

