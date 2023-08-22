Not long ago, on a third attempt, the Gorham school budget for 2023 was settled. Every taxpayer in the town gets to pay more this next year so the bills for public education get paid. My wife and I will have to dig little deeper to pay the tax bill but we will survive.

Just when my wife and I thought it was all over, two nattily dressed young boys dressed in Gorham High School sports team regalia knocked on our door. They were selling chances in a lottery where the proceeds go to extras not covered by the new school budget allocations. Needless to say, we were not pleased to see them.

My wife told me that she would talk to the two boys; I was not in a mood to be polite. I wanted to tell the boys: “Hit up your own parents if you need extra cash, we pay enough.”

Bad timing on the part of the two boys? Hardly. Another instance of the total uncaring insensitivity by the Gorham school board? Absolutely.

Please don’t tell us that the school board isn’t aware that team players are going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout the town, hitting up the residents for extra cash for their teams. The board needs to get the message, enough is enough.

John Lavin

Gorham

