An Aug. 17 letter (“Who do you trust on climate policy?”) brought up a good point: There is too much misinformation out there for people to digest. Big Oil is certainly in no rush to give way to a renewable energy economy. Therefore, they spread distortions and half-truths, as well as green wash their own business. They remind me all too much about the tobacco companies that didn’t want people to know nicotine was addicting and cigarettes could lead to cancer.

Well, America, here we go again. How many times can we be led down the wrong path by greedy executives and politicians? I am of the opinion that basic science and facts from people not profiting from it is best to believe or at least listen to. If that’s not enough, perhaps the recent Canadian wildfires and the horrific loss of life in Maui should have us open our eyes and ears to the idea that our climate might be changing. Will we think about what we might easily do to help mitigate more negative effects, loss of life, and devastation? Is it possible to substitute some renewable alternatives and reduce our use of fossil fuels? How about if the alternatives are less expensive? Would Americans at least try to save money?

The good news is that it’s possible to have cheaper alternatives and save the climate at the same time, whether people believe in the latter or not.

Jonathan Light

Laguna Niguel, Calif.

