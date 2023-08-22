CLEVELAND — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list Tuesday with groin tightness.

To fill the roster spot, the NL West-leading Dodgers recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Martinez, 36, hasn’t played since Saturday. He recently underwent an MRI and an epidural injection while being slowed by hamstring tightness and a lower back issue.

Martinez is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBI in 92 games. But he’s been struggling since the All-Star break. He hit his 300th career home run in June.

Martinez will miss a three-game series this weekend in Boston.

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship.

The Nationals said Martinez is getting what they called a multiyear extension without revealing for how long. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it is for two years; the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

The Athletic reported that GM Mike Rizzo was close to a new contract, too.

RAYS: Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined by MLB.

“Just let the process kind of unfold,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash. “Probably not worth commenting any further.”

Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. That leave is frequently set with a seven-day limit under the policy, but there’s no such timeframe on Franco’s leave and it’s possible he will not return this season.

Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said last week an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

MLB is likely to wait until that investigation is concluded before deciding whether there will be any discipline, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press.

YANKEES: Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, the New York Yankees added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre .

New York also activated Carlos Rodón from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.

Pereira was starting in left field and batting seventh and Peraza was playing third base and batting eighth.

To make room on the roster, outfielder Billy McKinney went on the 10-day injured list with a lower back spasm and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Also, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, New York’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Scranton.

