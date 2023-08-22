PORTLAND – Barbara Elaine McFarland, 86, of Portland, died Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023 in Portland.

She was born in Lewiston, Sept. 8, 1936, the daughter of Gerald and Gladys (Hall) Keene. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School where she was a cheerleader. Shortly after graduating, Barbara went to work for New England Telephone, later, Verizon. She held several positions over the years, eventually retiring with over 40 years of service.

Barbara was married to Hugh McFarland in 1968. They enjoyed their “Sunday drives”, dining out with friends, bowling and loved to entertain many friends and family, especially around the holidays.

Barbara loved living in Hugh’s childhood home on Whitney Avenue in Portland for 42 years. They had a little Pekingese dog named SuSu that they loved very much. Barbara was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband; and her brother, Gerald Hall Keene and his wife Dolores.

She is survived by her nieces Rebecca Keene of Auburn, Debbie Lalemand and her husband Russell of Leeds, Penny Arnold and her husband Jay of Port St. Lucie, Fla., nephew, Ronald Keene and his wife Kim of Old Orchard Beach; her brothers-in-law John McFarland and his wife Joan of New Brunswick and Paul McFarland and his wife Sara of Springfield, Va., sisters-in-law, Ruth Neary of Torrington, Conn., and Jean Small and her husband Peter of South Portland as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway South Portland on Saturday Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Barbara’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

