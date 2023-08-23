There’s an old misguided saying along these lines: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will come to believe it.”

Donald Trump has found out that doesn’t work. The indictments keep coming and more will come forth.

How long will it take for GOP candidates and the GOP itself to stop sitting on the fence and step forward with a stand against Mr. Trump? The 2024 Republican National Convention is about a year away. There’s still time for the candidates and others to make their move.

Peter Ferrante

Portland

