I work at a fast-food restaurant and I know that marijuana is legal in Maine. The reason that I mention the marijuana is because I have noticed that some people, when going through the drive-thru, are smoking not only cigarettes but marijuana also. There are minors working at the drive-thru who are consistently being exposed to tobacco and marijuana smoke.

Could customers be more considerate and not smoke while using the drive-thru? They’re exposing people, many times minors, to this smoke, which they simply should not be exposed to. And they don’t usually have a choice of where they work.

Debra Kelly

South Portland

