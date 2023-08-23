I’ve seen boxes at various locations asking for school supply donations. The children don’t have pens, pencils, paper? It makes one think the rooms are barren. Little Johnny and Suzie have nothing. I’m embarrassed by that. And I think it’s not true. I worked 12 years as a custodian. I’ve seen hoarding of supplies, recycle bins full of expensive wasted paper, classrooms that have full totes, shelves breaking by the weight and closets bursting with supplies.

School officials should walk through, do an inventory of classrooms and distribute supplies. There are rooms that are ridiculous. Custodians cannot properly clean because of the clutter. I challenge officials to see for themselves and check the rooms. Walk through a few rooms at the end of the day and see the amount of supplies all over the floor. Costly items stepped on, broken or thrown away because teachers and staff can’t, won’t, or are scared to tell the students to pick up and put it where it belongs when they exit the room. It won’t hurt them.

The abundance we have makes us complacent. Being good stewards financially or conserving is a lost art. Waste should anger the taxpayer. As a taxpayer, verify yourself, visit some rooms. I’ve seen offices order high-ticket items for no reason but to be budgeted next year.

In the meantime, my donation of school supplies is for Cicrin School Orphanage in Nicaragua, where students use both sides of the paper – if they have some that day.

Michael Welsh

South Portland

