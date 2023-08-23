NEW YORK — In what amounted to a concession speech with the New York Yankees on the verge of their longest losing streak in a century, general manager Brian Cashman proclaimed the season “a disaster” and “an embarrassment” that will lead to job assessments of himself and Manager Aaron Boone.’

New York (60-65), which began the season with baseball’s second-highest payroll at $275 million, entered Wednesday night’s game against Washington on a nine-game skid and headed to its first losing season since 1992.

“It’s been a disaster this season. Yes, definitely a shock,” Cashman said during a 22-minute news conference. “We’re embarrassed by it.”

New York lost nine straight games for the first time since Sept. 13-21, 1982, hitting .176 during the slide with 21 runs. Another defeat would give the Yankees their first 10-game skid since May 21 to June 6, 1913, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“We’re really obviously disappointed, frustrated, angered,” Cashman said. “And that’s representative from every aspect of this franchise from top to bottom. And that includes our players, too. They care. They’re fighting. I know it doesn’t look like that, but I would say if you try to put yourself in their position, I don’t think anybody wants to go out in front of 40,000 people and lay an egg, whether it’s individually or collectively as a team, because then what comes with that is pretty horrific.”

Cashman, 56, has been general manager since 1998 and agreed last December to a four-year contract. The 50-year-old Boone took over as manager before the 2018 season and has one more guaranteed season in a three-year deal that includes a team option for 2025.

“I think we’re all going to be evaluated, including myself,” Cashman said.

New York began the night 10 1/2 games back for the AL’s third and final wild card, also trailing Toronto, Boston and the Los Angeles Angels.

“You have to be a realist with how far we’re back now from the wild card, who we’re chasing,” injured first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “We’re certainly not out of it, but we have a very, very long shot from being in it.”

Cashman and Boone met Friday with owner Hal Steinbrenner, who wants a wide-ranging evaluation of the organization.

The Yankees were 24-40 since peaking at 36-25 on June 4. During that stretch, they were last in the majors with a .220 batting average and 237 runs — 10 fewer than lowly Oakland.

“It’s all-consuming. That said, you always try to have a level of perspective that I certainly do in my life,” Boone said. “School’s getting ready to start, a couple going off to college and trying to be as present as you can be there, too. So you do try and separate, and I think I’m decent at it.”

Hal Steinbrenner does not erupt at losing managers in the manner of his tempestuous father, George, who changed managers 21 times from 1973-2008.

“He’s certainly frustrated, obviously, as we all are,” Boone said. “But I think we’re all in this together and share that kind of same feeling. So I don’t think he’s necessarily pointedly angry at me in these meetings.”

GUARDIANS: M anager Terry Francona h as already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season.

The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process.

Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise.

“I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just too difficult,” Francona said. “I also know how I feel about doing the job a certain way, and I don’t think I can necessarily do that anymore. And that bothers me.

“I don’t want to fib to people (about my future), but I also don’t want the last six weeks to be about me. The focus has to be on the players.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »