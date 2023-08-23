ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani left the mound for the Los Angeles Angels in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday.

Ohtani had a 2-2 count on Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. After a brief discussion, Ohtani headed off the mound.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning, a two-run shot against the Reds.

The two-way superstar and AL MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm after a long summer. Ohtani has struggled with blisters and other minor injuries to his pitching hand, but he had pitched through them while continuing to play every day as the Angels’ designated hitter.

Tyler Anderson replaced Ohtani on the mound.

Ohtani is almost certain to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons after another standout two-way campaign. He entered this game 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA on the mound. His two-run homer gave him 91 RBIs and broke his tie with Atlanta’s Matt Olson atop the homer standings.

CUBS 6, TIGERS 4: Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking, two-out single in the eighth inning, and playoff-contending Chicago won at Detroit.

Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate.

The Cubs have won 24 of their last 34 games and took 2 of 3 from the Tigers, improving to 9-1-1 in their last 11 series. They currently hold the second NL wild-card spot and are trying to challenge first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

BREWERS 8, TWINS 7: Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and host Milwaukee beat Minnesota.

Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 4: Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as host Chicago snapped Seattle’s season-best eight-game winning streak with a win in the 10th inning.

Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh threw to second base in a pickoff attempt following a pitch from Justin Topa. J.P. Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third in an effort to get Anderson. But the Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson crossed the plate with the winning run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4: Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and visiting St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep.

