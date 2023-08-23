KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday there has been no communication with Chris Jones, one day after the All-Pro defensive tackle indicated on social media that his contract holdout could stretch well into the regular season.

Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal. The Chiefs had been talking with his representatives about a long-term contract, but those negotiations have seemingly grown more contentious as the sides dig in, and with their Super Bowl title defense beginning in a little more than two weeks against the Lions.

“There’s been no communication so I don’t know what’s going to happen there,” Reid said after the last practice open to reporters before the Chiefs’ preseason finale Saturday against the Browns. “The game goes on. That’s how it works.”

Jones posted a photograph of a chalkboard on social media Tuesday with the message, “If it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind also.” That led to a back-and-forth with fans, and when one asked how long he was willing to stay away from the team, Jones replied that he could make an appearance around Week 8 — nearly halfway through the season.

Jones has been piling up daily fines of $50,000 for missing a mandatory minicamp over the summer along with all of training camp, and he has proven his willingness to forfeit his game check of about $1.1 million for each game he is absent.

When one fan brought up the hefty bill, Jones replied: “I can afford it.”

HALL OF FAME: Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael, key members from dominant defenses in the 1970s and ’80s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

Gradishar, McMichael and Powell were announced as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

Gradishar was a key part to Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense in the 1970s, making the Pro Bowl seven times in 10 seasons, being selected as an All-Pro in 1977 and ’78 and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

McMichael controlled the interior of the line on the Bears famed “46 defense” that is considered by many to be the best ever after leading Chicago to an 18-1 record and allowing only 10 points in three playoff wins.

Powell was a prototypical AFL receiver with the combination of size and speed that made him one of the game’s most prolific deep threats and the perfect fit for then-Raiders coach Al Davis’ vertical offense.

SAINTS: Tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice for the first time since his arrest in the Los Angeles area last week following what team officials have described as a “medical episode.”

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints’ team physician, has said in a statement released by the Saints that Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by Newport Beach police on Friday night. The police report states that Graham was booked with misdemeanor charges of using a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting arrest.

COWBOYS: Defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Williams was arrested Sunday. The department wouldn’t provide further details, saying a public information request had to be filed.

GIANTS: Tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice but was in “stable” condition after being carted away from the field, the club said.

Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the team said in a statement. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”

The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants.

COMMANDERS: Receiver Terry McLaurin will miss some practice time after spraining a toe in Washington’s second preseason game.

JETS: Wide receiver Corey Davis announced he is stepping away from football.

The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

“I’ve been searching my heart for what to do,” Davis wrote on his Instagram page. “And I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

Davis did not use the word “retirement” in his statement, but he said his family factored into his decision.

• Left tackle Duane Brown has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and will practice this week for the first time in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh announced Brown was medically cleared after having his surgically repaired left shoulder evaluated by doctors in Houston on Tuesday.

49ERS: Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, signaling the possible end to Trey Lance’s tenure with the 49ers less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him.

A person familiar with the situation said the 49ers are “considering all options” on Lance.

DOLPHINS: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded pointedly to comments made by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark that questioned his offseason work ethic.

Clark, a former NFL player, said earlier this week that Tagovailoa “wasn’t in the gym” during the offseason.

Clark played 13 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the New York Giants, Washington and Pittsburgh. He won Super Bowl 43 with the Steelers in the 2008 season, made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and finished with 16 interceptions in 177 games.

“He might spend a lot of time in the tattoo parlor,” Clark said. “He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks ‘happy.’ He is thick.”

Clark also compared Tagovailoa’s current body to a dancer at a strip club.

Tagovailoa defended his offseason preparation and asked Clark to keep “my name out your mouth.”

“He probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” Tagovailoa said. “Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know. It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people when they’re not that person. It was just a little weird.

“I come from a Samoan family. Respect is everything. But if it does get to a point where — hey, a little easy on that buddy because I think we’re pretty tough-minded people and if we need to scrappy, we can get scrappy too. Just saying.”

