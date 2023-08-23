JEFFERSON – Richard “Rick” William Karlen, 68, of Jefferson, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023 after a sudden battle with leukemia.

Rick was born on March 13, 1955 in Waterville to Wanda (Timer) Karlen and Thomas Karlen, and was brother to Tom Karlen. After graduating from Deering High School in 1973, he went on to study pharmacy at the University of Rhode Island.

After graduation, Rick began his career as a pharmacist, where he fatefully met the love of his life, Karen. They wed in 1980, going on to have three children, Christopher, Rebecca, and Katherine, later welcomed daughter-in-law Andrea and son-in-law Joshua to their family, and ultimately were blessed with two grandsons, Sebastian, and Benjamin.

Rick was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to Rick than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of his children and grandchildren.

Rick loved to laugh and to find and create fun in unexpected places. He was an avid sports fan, playing golf, hiking, boating, and fishing. Rick loved the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. Rick was also a nature enthusiast and playful soul who was always up for a game of cards. He lovingly cared for his garden full of native Maine plants, the local birds that he kept fed, and his camp on the lake. Rick also loved traveling and cooking for his family.

Anyone who knew Rick knew that he was the most loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle a family could ask for.

Rick was predeceased by Thomas Karlen and Wanda Karlen.

Rick is remembered with love by his wife, Karen (Schofield) Karlen; his children Christopher Karlen and wife Andrea (Grant) Karlen, Rebecca (Karlen) Mimmovich and husband Joshua Mimmovich, and Katherine Karlen; his grandchildren Sebastian Karlen and Benjamin Mimmovich; his brother, Tom Karlen, wife Beth, children Kacy and Scott; brother-in-law, Mark Schofield, children Nathan and Andrea; sister-in-law, Anne (Schofield) Fries, husband Jochen, children Alexander and Sophia; brother-in-law, Paul Schofield, wife Kristi, children Kai, Maia, and Kiana; sister-in-law, Jocelyn (Schofield) Gillies, husband Joel, children Madison, Molli (Flynn,) Jordan, and Grace

The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by Miles Hospital and Maine Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share memories of Rick or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.