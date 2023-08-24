I’m outraged that so many Republican candidates suggest that the judicial system is being weaponized against Donald Trump. They want Trump’s favor, minions hoping for a cushy job in an administration. They condone Trump’s attack on our country and his unethical acts. They weaken our democracy. They extend and perpetuate Trump’s lies in trying to flip the tables – suggesting the Department of Justice is criminal rather than Trump and his conspirators.

It’s a classic Trumpism to suggest the opponent is doing exactly what he would be doing (did!) if (when!) he was in office. Are the candidates in the debate running for president, or are they campaigning for Trump? Are these candidate just as unsuitable for public office as Trump? I think so.

Craig Donnan

Bowdoinham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: