I’m writing to thank the Press Herald for its recent coverage of the Little League World Series. In these days of COVID-19, war, hate and many divisions, we were taken to a green field in Pennsylvania to watch young boys play a game they love to play.

Through your reporters’ writing, we got to know each boy and through your pictures we got to see them in single pictures and action pictures. We are all so proud of this team and their coaches. They stand for what America is all about. They displayed sportsmanship, pride, courtesy and all the good things in life. You people brought this all out in your coverage of the games.

These players have something to remember for their entire lives and your coverage put the frosting on the cake. Many thanks.

Audrey Burns

Gray

