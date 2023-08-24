Following great activists of the past (Frederick Douglass, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Martin Luther King, Jr., and many others), progressives today promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Many organizations now teach these virtues. Many Republicans reject them. The signature issue in the presidential campaign of Ron De Santis is a crusade against DEI and the closely related catch-all “woke.”
Is DEI a threat to the nation requiring suppression by the government? Let’s examine it closely.
Is diversity bad? Diversity recognizes that there are different kinds of people. Ecosystems are more resilient when there is diversity. Likewise for human organizations.
Is equity bad? Equity requires fairness to all. We Americans are justifiably proud of our country because it strives (though often unsuccessfully) for equality of opportunity and equality before the law.
Is inclusion bad? Inclusion welcomes everyone into society. Many Republicans wish to exclude certain groups. This threatens us all: Who might next be banished? Civilization requires that we suppress the natural tribal instincts that make us fear and hate, irrationally, those unlike ourselves.
Republicans need fear no evil. DEI is simply the golden rule in action. If Republicans reflected on the true meaning of DEI, they might feel a closer bond with the rest of humanity – a good feeling to have.
Michael Bacon
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.