TEMPLE – Richard Raymond Punsky left this world on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington after a lovely visit with his dear friend, Kathy Morey. Only 17 days earlier, Rick saw an oncologist for the first and only visit to receive a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He told Kathy he was not afraid to die, and he told her to look to the sky after he was gone.

Rick was born in Portland on Feb. 5, 1953. He was the firstborn of M. Joseph Punsky and Joan (Towle) Punsky.

Rick grew up in South Portland, attending schools there until he joined the Navy. He completed a GED after finishing his service. For many years, Rick was self-employed running his cleaning company. He loved baseball and enjoyed many other sports including boxing. Muhammed Ali was his idol.

He enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, and he truly appreciated all aspects of Maine’s beautiful nature including his absolute favorite snowstorms. He LOVED a good blizzard!

Rick will be most remembered for his gentle heart, caring attitude, love of friends and family, and his very dry sense of humor.

He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his sister, Lynda Punsky. He is survived by brothers Gary Punsky of Biddeford and William Punsky of Lovell, sister, Sharon (Punsky) Harkavy of Morganton, Ga.; nieces Pam Hawkes, Kacie Posuniak, Molly Myers, and Rose Punsky, and nephews Dylan Harkavy and Harrison Punsky. Additionally, Rick leaves his best friend, Kathy Morey. Always an animal lover, Rick shared the last 15 years of his life with his cat, Seven, who survives him.

Per Rick’s wishes, there will be no service. Family and friends are encouraged to leave words of remembrance in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Arrangements and care for the family of Richard Raymond Punsky is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.

In remembrance of Rick please consider a donation in his memory to:

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Road

Westbrook, ME 04092

Online at: https://arlgp.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous