FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive players have noticed a difference in Mac Jones this summer. Considering what happened last year, it’s not a surprise.

The Patriots offense was an unmitigated disaster last training camp. Jones didn’t look comfortable, his confidence was shaken, and it was clear he didn’t trust what was happening in front of him. A year ago, we saw the Patriots defense beat up on Jones and his offense in camp. That carried over into a disappointing 2022 season for the Patriots and their quarterback.

This summer, however, it’s been noticeably different. Jones is more confident. The offense not only keeps up with the defense, but has had competitive battles all offseason. That’s one reason why Jones has impressed the likes of Patriots safety Adrian Phillips.

“I’ve seen him grow and change a lot,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “I think overall, he’s a way better quarterback. He took last year on the chin. He would be the first one to tell you, that’s not how he wanted to play.”

When told about Phillips’ comments, Jones smiled. Although he’s not ready to say the same, since the Patriots haven’t played a regular-season game, Jones credited Phillips and his defensive teammates for helping him grow this offseason.

Following a tough second season, Jones came into this training camp refreshed under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. When practices started, Jones also made sure to talk more to his defensive teammates. Following each day, the quarterback would talk to Phillips and others to see what was working and what wasn’t on offense.

The insight, he said, has helped him develop this summer.

“One thing that’s actually been helping me is asking questions,” Jones said. “… I think just talking with (Phillips), asking questions like when we’re going against them, ‘hey, what did I do there?’ – ‘Good job looking me off on that man coverage’ or whatever. Just try to take it from the practice field to the game field and use those tools that I have. It’s just continuing to grow and staying in the process.”

Jones entered this offseason facing more questions than any player in New England. Having success would mean staying in Foxborough as the potential face of the Patriots franchise. Failing in Year 3 could mean Jones’ days as a starting NFL quarterback are numbered.

That’s a lot of pressure for a 25-year-old. However, Jones looks more comfortable this summer in this new offense under O’Brien, who is combining elements of the old Patriots offense with the offense Jones came from in college at Alabama.

On top of the offensive system changes, Jones has taken accountability. He’s openly admitted his wrongdoings from a year ago. On Tuesday, he said he used to talk to defensive players (in 2021 and 2022), but he leaned on his teammates more this offseason. Jones said it’s led him to having better practices.

“Really more this year. Ask more – not like annoying questions but just little things,” Jones said. “I’m not trying to figure out their plays, but just try to figure out – did that work that time? Sometimes, they’re like, ‘no, that really didn’t work’ (with) the play or head fake or whatever. It’s all things you have to add to your toolbox. That’s what practice is about, it’s about trying new things.”

Overall, it’s created a healthier environment in New England, and hope it leads to better results this season.

JACK JONES is still facing two counts after bringing two loaded weapons with ammunition to Logan Airport in June. The second-year player was due in court earlier this month for a probable cause hearing, but that date has been pushed to Sept. 15, which falls after New England’s season opener.

The cornerback was asked if he expects to be available for the Week 1 matchup against the Eagles.

“I hope so,” Jones replied. “I hope I’m available.”

Has the league been in touch in regards to any investigation or punishment that might be levied against Jones?

“I don’t really know. Not that I’ve heard so far,” Jones said. “Right now, it’s just day-to-day. That’s all I can really say about that.”

As Jones wraps up his second NFL training camp, he admitted that it can be a challenge to quiet the noise with everything that’s happening off the field.

“At times it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on, on the field,” Jones said. “I just try to come out here and try to focus up on football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside.”

JULIAN EDELMAN is the latest Super Bowl champion to join FOX Sports.

The former Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion will be part of “FOX NFL Kickoff,” replacing Sean Payton, who left the network to become the new coach of the Broncos.

