COLLEGES

Elle Vermilya scored an unassisted goal with 11 seconds to play as Maine (2-0-1) earned a 1-1 draw against Holy Cross (0-2-1) in a women’s soccer match Thursday in Orono.

Cerys Balmer of Holy Cross scored with an assist from Sydney Baldwin in the 26th minute.

Maine’s Kira Kutzinski and Holy Cross keeper Mackenzie Wagner each recorded three saves.

FOOTBALL: LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s long-awaited return from a major knee injury last season will be delayed by one game because of a suspension that will sideline him for the fifth-ranked Tigers’ opener against No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3, a person familiar with the matter said.

The NCAA suspended Smith in connection with his participation in an autograph signing shortly before a rule change in July 2021 allowed college players to profit from their name, image and likeness, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Smith’s discipline, first reported by The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, has not yet been made public by the NCAA or LSU.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.

Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He will be the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.

WNBA: Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season because of a left hand injury.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: A collision involving a cart carrying 200-meter runners to their semifinal in Budapest, Hungary, sent glass shards flying into the right eye of Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson, forcing him to race with blurred vision.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old, racing in his first world championships, said doctors had flushed some of the glass out after the accident. He said he couldn’t see out of his right eye but he decided to race nonetheless.

He finished fifth, but officials decided to advance him into Friday’s final, which will include nine sprinters, not the usual eight.

• Overwhelming favorite Femke Bol of the Netherlands won in a runaway in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, capturing her first world title in a time of 51.70 seconds in Budapest, Hungary.

Shamier Little of the United States held off Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton by .01 seconds for the silver medal.

• Jamaica’s Danielle Williams beat Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico by .01 to add another gold in the 100 hurdles to the one she captured back in 2015. Keni Harrison of the U.S. took bronze, while defending champion and world-record holder Tobi Amusan finished sixth.

• In the women’s hammer throw, Canada’s Camryn Rogers defeated two Americans – Janee Kassanavoid and 2019 world champion DeAnna Price.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers re-signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract worth $7.8 million.

Bouchard, 23, had eight goals and 32 assists in 82 games last season and followed that up with four goals and 13 assists in the playoffs. His 17 points led all defensemen in the postseason despite the Oilers exiting in the second round.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City strengthened its attacking options by signing Belgium winger Jérémy Doku from French club Rennes for 65 million euros ($70 million).

Doku, 21, agreed to a five-year deal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous