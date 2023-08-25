I write to thank Sen. Eloise Vitelli for her vote in favor of L.D. 1215, An Act To End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products in Maine.

Flavored tobacco products are marketed to kids. The goal is to get kids hooked. Tobacco companies use kid-friendly flavors that sound like fruit, candy and breakfast cereals in an effort to hook youth on their addictive products. Without getting young people started on a very unhealthy addiction, the tobacco industry would not grow.

It is important to me that we have legislators in Augusta who look out for their constituents, especially when they are not able to protect themselves. Sen. Vitelli understands that.

Jamie Dorr

executive director, Midcoast Youth Center

Bath

