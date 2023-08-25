I write to thank Sen. Eloise Vitelli for her vote in favor of L.D. 1215, An Act To End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products in Maine.
Flavored tobacco products are marketed to kids. The goal is to get kids hooked. Tobacco companies use kid-friendly flavors that sound like fruit, candy and breakfast cereals in an effort to hook youth on their addictive products. Without getting young people started on a very unhealthy addiction, the tobacco industry would not grow.
It is important to me that we have legislators in Augusta who look out for their constituents, especially when they are not able to protect themselves. Sen. Vitelli understands that.
Jamie Dorr
executive director, Midcoast Youth Center
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.