If everything that has been written about former President Donald Trump is a lie, how can anyone believe that, of hundreds of reporters covering these stories, some one of them wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to prove they were lies? A conspiracy to hide the truth would have to involve thousands of people. We all know that with that many people involved, the truth would leak out. The fact that this hasn’t happened speaks volumes.

Angelo Quatrano

South Portland

