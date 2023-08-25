If everything that has been written about former President Donald Trump is a lie, how can anyone believe that, of hundreds of reporters covering these stories, some one of them wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to prove they were lies? A conspiracy to hide the truth would have to involve thousands of people. We all know that with that many people involved, the truth would leak out. The fact that this hasn’t happened speaks volumes.
Angelo Quatrano
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.