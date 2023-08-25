In response to a recent letter to the editor (We need to wake up, not be ‘woke’,” July 29), I am still not sure what the term “woke” means, only that it is a trigger word for many people.

What I do know is that the letter seemed to be lacking detail regarding the writer’s solution to our problems today: that is, that a belief in Christianity and its power can save this nation from being “rotten fruit.” As a reminder, Christians are historically responsible for crusades, pogroms, inquisition, colonization, genocide, witch trials, slavery, Jim Crow, child sex abuse and the cover-up of it. It should be noted that the KKK considers itself a godly and Christian organization as well.

Time and time again, humans reveal the truth: It is not what we believe that matters; it is what we do that defines us. I have friends and acquaintances of all types of religious and political backgrounds, and all want a strong American economy, an end to drug addiction, gun violence and homelessness. They all have different ideas about how to accomplish this, but that’s the political process. In a proper democracy, no one is ever completely happy; we must work together and compromise to get things done.

Perhaps the gift Christianity can give our modern world are the words of the founder himself: “Love your enemies,” “Forgive one another,” “What you do to the least among you, you do unto me,” “Judge ye not, lest ye be judged.”

The Rev. Matthew Simpson

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: