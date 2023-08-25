DETROIT — Rookie Parker Meadows hit his first career homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Astros led 1-0 going into the ninth, and Houston closer Ryan Pressly struck out the first two batters. Miguel Cabrera, Zach McKinstry and Javier Báez then singled, and pinch-runner Carson Kelly scored from second on Báez’s liner into center.

Meadows, playing his fourth career game, then homered to right field.

Houston wasted a stellar start by Framber Valdez, who struck out six and walked five in seven hitless innings. The left-hander, who threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1, matched a career high with 114 pitches.

Bryan Abreu relieved in the eighth and retired Matt Vierling on a popup before pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter singled on a grounder through the hole between first and second.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 2: DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on the road for the first time in two months, and sliding New York beat the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertisement

The Yankees, in danger of ending their streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, won for just second time in 12 games.

LeMahieu put the Yankees ahead with a fifth-inning homer off Zach Eflin (13-8) and homered in the eighth against Trevor Kelley. It was the seventh multihomer game for LeMahieu, and first since May 5, 2021, against Washington.

Cole (11-4) had been 0-2 in six road starts since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. He matched his season high of 11 strikeouts, and allowed two runs – one earned – and three hits in 7 2/3 innings. His AL-leading ERA dropped from 3.03 to 2.95.

ORIOLES 5, ROCKIES 4: Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and host Baltimore rallied against Colorado’s struggling bullpen to lengthen its lead in the AL East.

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays homered for the Orioles, who moved three games in front of Tampa Bay.

GUARDIANS 5, BLUE JAYS 2: Ramón Laureano homered and had three RBI, Tanner Bibee pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts, and Cleveland won at Toronto.

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 2, CUBS 1: Mitch Keller pitched eight scoreless innings and Pittsburgh scored twice in the first inning before holding on to beat visiting Chicago.

Keller (11-8) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six in a 94-pitch outing. The All-Star won back-to-back starts for the first time since May 26 and 31.

PHILLIES 7, CARDINALS 2: Cristopher Sanchez shrugged off an early homer to pitch six strong innings, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered, and Philadelphia won at home.

Sanchez (2-3) and three relievers retired the final 21 St. Louis hitters.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 4: Joan Adon pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as Washington won at Miami.

Advertisement

NOTES

PADRES: Reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff.

Suárez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending.

Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suárez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.

“We were doing a routine check,” crew chief Todd Tichenor said. “We deemed it was too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected from the game.”

After MLB began cracking down on foreign substances in June 2021, Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions for sticky substances.

Advertisement

Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Drew Smith were suspended this season, along with Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán.

ORIOLES: Five-time All-Star Adam Jones is going to retire with Baltimore next month.

Jones, 38, hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2019. The Orioles announced plans to honor Jones on Sept. 15 in a social media post.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 MLB seasons with the Orioles. He collected 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBI and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise. For his major league career, Jones finished with 1,939 hits, 282 homers and 945 RBI.

Jones also spent two seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He became known as “Mr. Thanksgiving” in 2021 for hitting a winning homer in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the 2021 Japan Series on the American holiday.

RANGERS: Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract, the team announced.

Harrison, 36, signed with the Rangers on Aug. 16. He appeared in 40 games with Philadelphia this season but was released on Aug. 2 after batting .204 with two homers and 10 RBI in 114 plate appearances.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »