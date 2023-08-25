PORTLAND – Kathryn “Kay” Ann Nee, the matriarch of her family and an example of strength and resilience, passed away on August 21, 2023, leaving behind a family forever indebted to her compassion, courage, and humble spirit.

Born in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 11, 1932, Kay was a daughter of the late Julius and Catherine (Abbott) Sandberg. She married the love of her life, Thomas J. Nee, on Sept. 27, 1952. Kay then dedicated herself entirely to her family, raising her seven children on the foundations of faith and love in their home on Mass Avenue in Portland for over 65 years.

Kay was a devout Catholic, deeply involved in St. Patrick’s Church. Her family’s Irish roots were important to her. Kay’s Irish Bread recipe was once featured in the Portland Press Herald and she and her husband were honored as Grand Marshals of the St. Patrick’s Day parade at St. Patrick’s School. An avid reader, a meticulous homemaker, and an enthusiastic traveler, she found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She especially enjoyed her trips to Ireland, Europe, and Hawaii. As her family grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kay’s home served as their center – a place where family packed in every Sunday to enjoy her company and spend time together. Her home was also where Kay hosted Latte Fridays with her sister Judy which provided many great laughs. Kay’s zest for life was infectious, and she had a knack for making everyday moments special.

﻿Despite the many hardships she faced in life, Kay remained a resilient pillar of strength for her family. She had an indomitable spirit and was always ready for the next challenge – including learning to drive in her 40s. She spent 40 dedicated years in patient accounts at Maine Medical Center, where she found fulfillment in helping others. As Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” and this was true for Kay. She left a profound impact on everyone she met, thanks to her compassion and humility.

﻿Kay was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Nee; her sons, Tommy and Dickie; her grandchildren, Ben, Seamus, and Coleman; and her siblings, Jean, Paddy, Judy, Janice, Richard, Robert, and William.

﻿She is survived by her children, Kathryn Lovejoy, Mary Clough and her husband Paul, Patricia Cousins and her husband Paul, Stephen Nee, Michael Nee and Katie Nee (widow of Dickie Nee); her sisters, Beverly Romano and Dorothea Lappin; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

﻿Visiting Hours celebrating Kay’s remarkable life will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

﻿We invite everyone who knew Kay to share their memories on her memorial page at http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Every memory shared will keep her spirit alive and remind us of the incredible woman she was.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

﻿