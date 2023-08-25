Nee, Kathryn “Kay” Ann 91, of Portland, August 21. Visitation, August 27, 1 to 4 p.m., Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, August 28, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Portland.
