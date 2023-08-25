WEST BATH – Kelly Davis, 34, of West Bath, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Aug. 16, 2023, after suffering a stroke.

Kelly was born on March 18, 1989 in Bath, to Scott and Sally (Keen) Davis. She graduated from Morse High School in 2007 and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2011. After college, she worked as a paralegal at the Ann Arbor City Attorney’s Office, Foley Lardner law firm in Detroit, Mich., Karr Tuttle Campbell in Seattle, Wash., and Expedia Group, in Seattle, Wash. She moved back to Maine in 2023, and worked in the legal department at the Maine Department of Transportation.

Kelly was fun, and funny, and the first person to organize social events. She was an avid lover of animals. She volunteered as a “cat comforter” at the Humane Society in Ann Arbor, Mich. At the age of 10, Kelly founded “Maine Vest-A-Dog”, a non-profit charity that raised money to buy bullet proof vests for police dogs. After vesting several dogs, she learned that doing so was illegal, since Maine law prevented anyone from raising money to benefit law enforcement. Rather than fold her tent, Kelly worked with Senator Mary Small to change the law so that non-profit, third-party charities could raise funds to benefit the police. By 2011, Maine Vest-A-Dog raised over $60,000 and vested 66 police dogs, including all Maine police dogs, as well as several in New Hampshire. For her efforts, she was awarded a national Prudential Spirit of Community award, a WCSH-6 Teens Who Cares Award, and was an inaugural inductee into The Kids Hall of Fame in New York.

Kelly was an accomplished musician, playing tenor sax, clarinet, and flute through her school years in many ensembles including the Portland Youth Wind Ensemble, Alllstate Jazz, and the Marching Band and Hockey Band at the University of Michigan. She was also an aficionado of stand-up comedy.

She is survived by her parents; her sister, Erica Davis of Phippsburg and her family Christian, Soren and Bjorn Langord; and her grandparents Richard and Marcia Keen of Sagamore Beach, Mass.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kennebec Tavern, 119 Commercial St., Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kelly’s memory to the

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011,

https://midcoasthumane.org/donate/ or

Humane Society of Huron Valley,

3100 Cherry Hill Rd.,

Ann Arbor, MI 48105,

http://www.hshv.org/give/donate/.

