PORTLAND – On August 21, 2023, Kevin Michael Kane, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, husband, father and friend, took his own life.

His life had been filled with so many positives; family trips to Crystal Lake, the 1984 Detroit Tigers, cherished teammates from the Deering High School wrestling team, military training, time at the card shop with his dad, carpentry, hunting and fishing, his wedding and the birth and growth of his children. He most recently enjoyed coaching Bodhi’s t-ball team, working on job sites with his best friends, and spending quality time at the duck pond, lake and ocean with Hadley and Bodhi. While there were so many positive influences in his life, it was not enough to offset the pain he was feeling inside. Every day we’ll want him back, but every day we will feel that loss.

Hopefully, all of you who were touched by Kevin will remember those moments of positivity, energy, exuberance and wonder. Hopefully for us that will be enough.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lauren; his children, Bodhi and Hadley; his father, Paul Kane; his brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Janet Kane and their children, Conor and Maura; his sister, Keely Kane and her children, Beatrice, Penny and Olivia.

Services will occur at Holy Cross at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, followed by a gathering at Hobbs Funeral home in South Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to:

﻿GoFundMe/Trust (https://gofund.me/0aa57a9f) or:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

