WEST BATH – Linda L. (Drake) Koehling passed away Aug. 21, 2023, at home with her family by her side following a brief battle with cancer. Linda will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, humor, and her love of life.

Linda enjoyed going out to eat, camping, shopping, spending time with her best friend, Kathy, going for rides and traveling to Disney World. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries and holidays by sending cards or making a special meal.

She was predeceased by her husband, James; a son, John; her father, Forrest Drake, and her mother, Helen Johnson.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Greenleaf and husband Bob of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Kimberly Behee and husband Frank of Summerville, S.C., daughter, Traci MacDonald and husband Jed of West Bath, daughter, Kelley Keenan and fiancé James Read of Phippsburg; brother-in-law, Donald Koehling and wife Glenda of Phippsburg; grandchildren Leanne, Kayla, Madison, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Harper, Duncan, and Davina; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Moukharskaya and her team at The New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham, Palliative Care Team at Midcoast Hospital, Chans/Hospice, and a special heartfelt thank you to Nurse Nick.

A graveside service will be held on Sept. 2, 11 a.m., at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Club.

