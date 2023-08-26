BOSTON — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Boston Red Sox beat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles bullpen.

“It’s cool, especially for me. I’m not a home run hitter,” said Verdugo, who has 12 homers on the season. “To kind of see that and to know that is pretty cool.”

Max Muncy gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Muncy and Manager Dave Roberts were later ejected after the slugger was called out on strikes, ending an eighth-inning rally.

“I said: ‘The pitch was down,’″ Muncy said when asked what he told umpire Jordan Baker before he was tossed. ”He said: ‘You threw your bat.’ I responded with: ‘I need you to lock in in a big situation like that.’ He goes ‘OK,’ and threw me out.”

Playing his second game against his former team after he was traded in February 2020, Betts went 3 for 6 with an RBI single. But he also committed a run-scoring error while playing second base in the eighth and made the game’s final out with the bases loaded. With the crowd standing and roaring, Betts flew to the track in straightaway center to end it.

“We’re producers, not directors,” Betts said of his last out. “Produced a good swing. Can’t direct where it goes.”

Justin Turner also homered for Boston, tying it at 2 with a solo shot over the Monster in the fourth.

With Boston trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Duvall hit a towering fly that settled into the first row of Monster seats. Reese McGuire added an RBI single later in the inning.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) got the victory, striking out the only batter he faced. Chris Martin struck out Muncy with the bases loaded in the eighth, and John Schreiber got three outs for his first save of the season.

Urías gave up six runs and eight hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

THEY STILL REMEMBER

Roberts still gets many requests for autographs of “The Steal.”

“Every day,” he said. “I’ve learned to embrace it years ago because it’s a big compliment to be associated and held in such a positive regard. I get it all the time.”

In 2004, when he was playing for the Red Sox in the ALCS against the Yankees, Roberts stole second base before scoring the tying run in Game 4 with Boston trailing 3-0 in the series. The Red Sox won that game in extra innings and went on to become the only team in MLB history to rebound from an 0-3 deficit before winning the World Series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session about three hours before the game. He’s scheduled to start Tuesday at home against the Diamondbacks after his previous start was cut short by rain. … Roberts said right-hander Gavin Stone will be recalled from Triple-A and will work out of the bullpen Sunday.

Red Sox: Closer Kenley Jansen, who left Wednesday’s game because of right hamstring tightness, threw a live BP session. He says he’ll be available on Sunday. “Everything feels great and I’ll be ready (Sunday),” he said. “Just let it go in game speed.” … Manager Alex Cora said outfielder Jarren Duran (10-day injured list, toe sprain) will see a doctor on Monday. … Shortstop Pablo Reyes left the game because of left elbow pain. Trevor Story who started as the designated hitter, moved to shortstop, which meant the Red Sox lost their DH.

