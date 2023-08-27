Oxford 250 results
Aug. 27, 2023
1. Cole Butcher
2. Joey Doiron
3. DJ Shaw
4. Johnny Clark
5. Gabe Brown
6. Max Cookson
7. Joey Pastore
8. Trevor Sanborn
9. Derek Griffin
10. Austin Teras
11. Ryan Kuhn
12. Garrett Hall
13. Mike Hopkins
14. Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
15. David Farrington
16. Kyle Desouza
17. Jeff Taylor
18. Brandon Barker
19. Ben Rowe
20. Eddie MacDonald
21. Andy Shaw
22. TJ Brackett
23. Travis Benjamin
24. Garrett Lamb
25. Curtis Gerry
26. Nick Cusack
27. Kate Re
28. Mike Rowe
29. Michael Scorzelli
30. Corey Bubar
31. Austin Theriault
32. Bubbard Pollard
33. Dillon Moltz
34. Travis Buzzell
35. Ryan Robbins
36. Jimmy Hebert
37. Scott More
38. Dennis Spencer
39. Colby Benjamin
40. Steve Chicione
41. Ben Ashline
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.