Oxford 250 results
Aug. 27, 2023

1. Cole Butcher
2. Joey Doiron
3. DJ Shaw
4. Johnny Clark
5. Gabe Brown
6. Max Cookson
7. Joey Pastore
8. Trevor Sanborn
9. Derek Griffin
10. Austin Teras

11. Ryan Kuhn
12. Garrett Hall
13. Mike Hopkins
14. Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
15. David Farrington
16. Kyle Desouza
17. Jeff Taylor
18. Brandon Barker
19. Ben Rowe
20. Eddie MacDonald

21. Andy Shaw
22. TJ Brackett
23. Travis Benjamin
24. Garrett Lamb
25. Curtis Gerry
26. Nick Cusack
27. Kate Re
28. Mike Rowe
29. Michael Scorzelli
30. Corey Bubar

31. Austin Theriault
32. Bubbard Pollard
33. Dillon Moltz
34. Travis Buzzell
35. Ryan Robbins
36. Jimmy Hebert
37. Scott More
38. Dennis Spencer
39. Colby Benjamin
40. Steve Chicione
41. Ben Ashline

