FOOTBALL

Coach: Caleb King (second year)

2022 results: 0-7 (No playoffs)

Players to watch: Jonah Guibord (Senior), Jerik Phillips (Senior), Ryder Simpson (Senior), Brayden Van Pembrook (Senior), Brody Gifford (Junior), Andrew Padgett (Junior), Wes Piper (Junior), Josh Galvan (Sophomore), Gavin Michaud (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 @ Lake Region, Sept. 22 MT. ARARAT, Sept. 29 @ Waterville, Oct. 6 YARMOUTH



Coach’s comment: “We have a bigger roster this year. I’m excited about that. We only graduated one starter and he got hurt early in the year, so basically, we return all of our offensive and defensive starters. We have a bunch of kids who have played a lot of football, faced adversity and didn’t quit. That says a lot. We’re hungry, experienced and talented enough to make a deep run. We want to put up points and win games.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely took its lumps in its return to being a stand-alone varsity program last year, but that experience will serve it well this fall, as the Rangers appear poised to surge up the standings.

Padgett is back under center. King calls him “cool as a cucumber” and he’ll need to be as the schedule features many formidable foes. Guibord and Phillips will get the lion’s share of carries at running back, behind Van Pembrook, who will be at fullback. Piper and Simpson are top options through the air. The line features Galvan, Gifford, Michaud, new senior Lucas Martin and junior Nick Lyden. Senior Tommy Getchel will do the kicking.

On defense, the line includes Galvan, Lyden, Martin, Michaud, Phillips and Van Pembrook. Guibord and Simpson will be top linebackers. Piper looks to stand tall in the secondary.

Greely has potential. It just needs to gain some early confidence and if that happens, watch out. If you’re looking for a team that can be a spoiler in the eight-man large school division, the Rangers might just be it.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Andreasen (26th year, 244-126-37 overall record, four state championships)

2022 results: 8-7-1 (Lost, 4-1, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Eric Asherman (Senior), Sam Dudek (Senior), Keegan Hale (Senior), Sam Kim (Senior), Bez Mendelsohn (Junior), Owen Partridge (Junior), Owen Piesik (Junior), Mason Rodgers (Junior), Landon Dominski (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 YARMOUTH, Sept. 7 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 12 WAYNFLETE, Sept. 14 FREEPORT, Sept. 23 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 28 YORK, Oct. 5 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 7 @ York, Oct. 13 MT. ABRAM

Coach’s comment: “Last year was a tough year for us, but we’ve had a nice summer. They’re really good kids. We’ll be very good on the defensive end. On offense, we need to score as a committee after Tommy (Bennert) and Ethan (Njitoh) scored 80 percent of our goals last year. I think we have a better shot this year. We hope to finish in the top four or five. I’m cautiously optimistic about the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely had hoped to be a team right on par last year with eventual state champion Yarmouth and league champion Cape Elizabeth, but the Rangers struggled against top foes and bowed out of the playoffs quietly. While top scorers and regional all-stars Thomas Bennert and Ethan Njitoh have graduated, taking an abundance of offense with them. this year’s squad will be more balanced and with a strong defense in place, Greely could enjoy more success.

Hale was a second-team league all-star in 2022. He’ll be a top midfielder, along with Piesik and senior Aaron Park, who will be scoring threats. Forwards Dudek, Kim and Mendelsohn will also be in the offensive mix. On defense, Asherman, Partridge and Rodgers all return in front of Dominski, who had a strong freshman season and has the potential to become one of the elite goalies in the area. Sophomore Cade Potts is another back to watch.

The Rangers will face Yarmouth, the gold standard, in their opener, although it is at home. The schedule doesn’t get much easier from there. Greely needs to find a way to get a result against the Clippers and Cape Elizabeth. If it can, a higher playoff spot could be the end result. From there, the Rangers might just catch fire.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Rachel Williams (third year, 15-12-4 overall record)

2022 record: 8-5-2 (Lost, 2-1, to York in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Kylie Crocker (Senior), Katie Dubbert (Senior), Shaylee O’Grady (Senior), Abby Lennox (Junior), Molly Partridge (Junior), Emma Silver (Junior), Avery Bush (Sophomore), Lily Pierce (Sophomore), Amelia Savoy (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 YARMOUTH, Sept. 7 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 12 @ Waynflete, Sept. 14 @ Freeport, Sept. 23 YARMOUTH, Sept. 26 @ NYA, Sept. 28 @ York, Oct. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 7 YORK

Coach’s comment: “We have added depth and worked on progressions all over the field. We’re hoping this gets us a few more games down the road. There’s lots of changes this year and the team that has the most grit and depth with be the one who hangs on. There were lots of close games among many teams last year. On a good night, we’ll be a tough match for anyone.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was competitive with the top teams a year ago, but couldn’t solve them. This time around, the Rangers look to take the next step and the pieces are in place to do so.

O’Grady was a first-team league all-star in 2022 and is a top returner in the midfield. She’ll make a lot of good things happen before heading off to play next year at Macalester College in Minnesota. O’Grady is joined in the midfield by Partridge and Pierce. Up top, look for Bush and Lennox to make life miserable for opposing defenses. Sophomores Meadow Buxton-Rost and Sami Santerre will also be heard from. In the back, Crocker, a second-team all-star last fall, leads the way, along with Dubbert, Savoy and Silver, as well as junior Eve Hein and sophomore Kacie Lord. Sophomores Lizzy Sproul and Lilly Wawrzycki-Stein were vying for the goalkeeper spot at press time.

Greely will be in every game. The question is can the Rangers find a way to knock off teams like Cape Elizabeth, York and reigning champion Yarmouth, not to mention other contenders like Freeport, NYA and Waynflete? If Greely can get some seismic victories it would help with playoff positioning and would give the Rangers confidence they can go on a deep playoff run. Don’t be surprised if that’s how it plays out.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Burgess LePage (fourth year)

2022 record: 2-10-2 (No playoffs)

Top returning players: Rachel Miles (Senior), Leyla Rabbat (Senior), Maddy Hall (Junior), Anna Hendry (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 14 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 18 FREEPORT, Sept. 20 @ York, Sept. 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 4 @ Freeport, Oct. 7 CAPE ELIZABETH,

Coach’s comment: “Last season, we just barely missed making the tournament. This was heartbreaking for us, so our plan is to come out strong so that there’s no question we can enter tournament to prove ourselves. We’re a young team with nothing but potential and endless positivity and we go into each game looking to have fun, learn from mistakes and capitalize on every moment.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was more competitive a year ago than its record would suggest. This fall, the Rangers look to climb the ladder and they could be in for a bounce-back season. Greely graduated All-State player Daphne Campo, but returns some promising players and has some new additions who will make an impact.

After scoring zero or one goal in 12 of 14 games last season, the Rangers need to be more consistent on offense this year. Greely will rely on Hendry, Miles, Rabbat, senior Lauren Hazard, junior Grace Belanger and freshman Maya Tracey to put the ball in the cage. Defensively, Hall is the top returner. Junior Mya Vickerson will be in goal.

The Rangers have the necessary ingredients to make a big move up the standings. Some early success would go a long way in propelling them there. If all goes well, Greely will post its first winning record since 2018 and make some noise in the playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Autumn Vargo (second year)

2022 record: 9-6 (Lost, 3-1, to Cony in Class B state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Alyssa Hilbers (Senior), Ella Leding (Senior), Molly Mulligan (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 19 @ Falmouth, Sept. 26 YARMOUTH, Oct. 3 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 14 YORK

Coach’s comment: “Although we are in a bit of a rebuilding year, I have high hopes for this year’s team. We have a great energy and an excellent team dynamic with a lot of talented players who are ready to work hard together.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely enjoyed a nice season a year ago in the first year of the post-Kelvin Hasch era and hopes to crash the party as a top Class B contender this fall.

Leding and Mulligan each made the all-conference team as honorable mentions a year ago and will be top returners. Leding is a middle and Mulligan an outside hitter. Hilbers is the libero and also has experience. Freshman Annabelle Talley could make a quick impact as a hitter as well.

While four-time champion Yarmouth, York and new-to-Class-B teams Falmouth and Washington Academy are getting most of the preseason attention, don’t sleep on these Rangers. This is a team that could come a long way in a short time and give one of the favorites fits in the postseason.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: David Dowling (27th year, 15 state championships)

2022 results:

(Boys) 3rd @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 5th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Thomas Leggat-Barr (Senior), Cullen Rafford (Senior), Zach Vanni (Senior), Liam Coull (Junior), Tait Harvey (Sophomore)

(Girls) Sylvia Harvey (Senior), Annie Reynolds (Senior), Sabine Sites (Senior), Rowan Barry (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys hope to score in the top five this season with a combination of seniors and underclassmen. The girls hope to improve on their finish at states with the addition of promising newcomers and veteran runners.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely managed to place the boys’ and girls’ teams in the top five at states for the third consecutive postseason and this autumn should see more of the same.

The boys lost some of their best runners to graduation, but still feature state meet scorers Harvey (15th), Coull (45th) and Vanni (46th). Leggat-Barr and Rafford are veterans who are poised to move up and freshman Owen Cooper steps in to help the cause. Another high state meet finish will likely be the end result.

On the girls’ side, Reynolds (ninth) and Barry (12th) are top returners. Harvey (38th) is also in the mix, while Sites is another veteran. The Rangers have some newcomers who will provide depth. That group includes senior Kelsey Smith, sophomore Emma Stein and freshmen Evalyn Lacasse and Sarah Weisz. Look for Greely to remain one of the best squads in the conference and the state.

GOLF

Coach: Jay Burrell (first year)

2022 results: Tie-7th @ Class A state match

Top returners: Eric Hansen (Senior), Will Klein (Senior), Ethan Robeck (Senior), Brogan Raftice (Junior), Joe Hansen (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: ”Our goals include winning the SMAA North, qualifying for states and competing at a high level. The vast majority of the returners and newcomers played in competitive state and New England events over the summer.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is coming off another solid season, which included a division title and Ruth Weeks capturing the girls’ individual championship. This year, with a new coach, the Rangers hope for more of the same and to do even better at the state match.

Greely returns Joe Hansen, who shot an 84 last year at states, as well as Eric Hansen (87). Klein didn’t have his score factored in last year, but he’ll play a key role this season, as will veterans Raftice and Robeck. Junior Karinna Beacham is new to the team and is another player to watch.

Greely will be battle-tested due to some strong competition in the regular season. The Rangers hope to be at their best at the qualifier, then at states, where they could really turn heads.

