CLEVELAND — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday in a trade with the New England Patriots, who added another option at tackle by getting Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The teams made the swap two days before NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong, who played at South Dakota State, appeared in 15 games as a rookie last season. He gained 100 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown, adding seven catches for 42 yards.

With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who ran for a career-high 1,525 yards last season. Strong is fighting for a roster spot on the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. New England also has Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor at running back.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have been looking for help on the offensive line, with multiple projected starters missing most of training camp because of injuries. Wheatley, a 6-6, 320-pound tackle, had been supplanted on Cleveland’s depth chart by rookie Dawand Jones. He has spent time with the Bears, Raiders and Browns but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

• Cleveland return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. will miss his second straight season because of an injury after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s exhibition in Kansas City.

Grant had worked his way back from an Achilles tendon tear, only to suffer another major injury the first time he touched the ball for Cleveland in a game. Grant signed a three-year, $10 million contract as a free agent in 2022.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a concussion, at least his fourth in the last six years. Also, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk sustained a knee injury and will be out “multiple weeks,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

DOLPHINS: Rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Dolphins later updated that Davis, who is from Hollywood, Florida, was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.

After Davis was carted off, Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading, 31-18.

• Miami signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Since joining the team off waivers in 2019, Sieler has appeared in 53 games, with 33 starts. The 27-year-old has totaled 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Dolphins.

