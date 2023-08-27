SOUTH PORTLAND – Alan P. Finn, 78, of South Portland, passed away on Aug. 16, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, after a short illness.

A simple graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

c/o Memorial Giving,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105