SCARBOROUGH – Dave Nelson, 70, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Gosnell Hospice House surrounded by loved ones.

He grew up in North Deering and attended Portland Schools. After graduation, he worked for Santino Viola Demolition, learning how to drive trucks and operate heavy machinery. He went on to work at Coca-Cola Bottling Company as transportation manager, taught tractor-trailer driving at a local career school, and ultimately held the position of Operations Manager at National Distributors until his retirement.

Dave was a member of the Royal River Rod and Gun Club, serving as their Sergeant at arms. He enjoyed riding and working on his custom Harley-Davidson, and was a talented woodworker, building window boxes, benches and most recently a beautiful cornhole set for the family camp.

Dave’s strength, grit, humor, love, and indominable spirit will be missed by many, and tales of his numerous escapades will be told with laughter for years to come.

Dave is survived by his wife Joanne; his son, Matt and wife Amanda; granddaughter, Ariana; his sister, Joyce Nelson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews. He was very grateful for his loving welcome into the Anderson family.

At his request, there will be no formal funeral, but there will be a celebration of Dave’s life for family and friends at a later date.

