WESTBROOK – Jean Marie Astwood, 69, passed away on the Lord’s Day, Aug. 20, 2023, after a long battle with complications related to diabetes.

She was born in Portland on Sept. 18, 1953, adopted by her mother, Rose Robbins along with two other brothers. After graduating from Westbrook High School, Jean pursued a nurses aid (CNA) career and spent many years tending to patients at the Portland Barron Center.

Jean met her husband, Steven, at a Bible study at Cape Shore Assembly of God in South Portland, and married June 6, 1987. Jean was active in conservative causes including the Right to Life movement and had a special love for animals, especially cats.

She and her mom, Rose, had a very strong bond and Jean spent a lot of time caring for her, up until her death in May of 2011. Jean was also predeceased by her brother, Peter Robbins, who passed two months later in July; and both her stepfathers, Clifton Robbins and Frederick M. Neuts.

Jean is survived by her husband, Steven; and her sibling, Stephen Robbins of Steep Falls.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater St., Westbrook.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

