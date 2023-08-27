WATERBORO – Joyce Ann “Jody” Lincoln, 71, of Waterboro, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2023 in Portland. She was born April 18, 1952 in Portsmouth N.H., the daughter of John F. and Madelyn (Longway) Lincoln.

Jody grew up in Kittery Point and graduated from Traip Academy in 1970. She attended Barnard College in New York and University of Southern Maine in Portland where she made friends lasting her lifetime.

Jody lived in a variety of locations during her life including Dallas, Texas; Tulsa, Okla.; and Chicago, Ill. where she enjoyed acting in community theater. However, Jody spent the majority of her years in the state of Maine to be near her family, and where she took on the role of family historian over time. Most of her working years were in the insurance industry as a loss control specialist.

Jody and her sisters were lucky to spend summers growing up on Little Ossipee Lake where there was no phone or TV in the camp. Days were carefree and spent swimming, sailing, water skiing, playing kick the can, and trying to get along, especially on rainy days stuck inside. As a result, Jody loved to play games and cards and spent countless hours later in life teaching her son and nephews to play board games and card games like cribbage, usually with a wager involved regardless of age. She never failed to show up for a family holiday without a wad of singles for the raucous ‘Scat’ games around the kitchen table. No doubt, this tradition will continue even in her absence.

In later life, when Jody lived at the lake year-round, she was surrounded by neighbors who were more like family than friends, for which Jody was and her whole family remains, eternally grateful. This includes Chuck, Kathy, Dee Dee, Mike, Mike W, Danny and Janet. Jody also loved music, particularly playing the piano, and was an accompanist for the Christian Science Church Sunday school in Portland, Maine for many years.

Gardening was a pastime that became a passion in later life when Jody discovered she had a green thumb. One of her greatest joys was sharing her garden bounty with anyone who visited. Jody was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Jody is survived by her son, Daniel Syverson and his wife Jade of Saco; her mother, Madelyn Lincoln of Topsham; sisters Jane Lincoln and partner Susan Sparaco of Farmingdale, Janice LaVangie and husband Jim of South Windsor, Conn.; and nephews Peter, Michael and Jack LaVangie.

Jody’s family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for the consummate and compassionate care Jody received at the end of her life. We cannot say enough about the professional and kind support we all received.

There is no funeral planned but a celebration of life will be held in the near future.

