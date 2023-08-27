GORHAM – Laura Mary Carver of Gorham, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with beloved daughter, Delphine and her son-in-law, Gregg, by her side.

Born at home in Bristol, Conn. on July 2, 1938, the second of four children. The foundation of her life was a reflection of her parents-morals taught by example; honesty, responsibility; families worked together then played together. Being brought up on a farm that raised mink and foxes for pelts, the day’s responsibilities began early with feeding and watering the animals, working as a team, work was done before pleasure. Somewhere in between, she was able to play softball and volleyball in high school and gathered with aunts, uncles and cousins -sledding, skiing, swimming, playing croquet, things that didn’t cost a lot of money.

Upon graduation from high school, she was the personal secretary to the assistant superintendent of schools in Bristol, Conn. Moving to Maine in 1964, she held many office positions including Reece Corp (data entry), USM Gorham (interlibrary loan), Controlled Environment (office manager).

Being raised with a strong spiritual upbringing she was a faithful servant to the Lord. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Portland teaching Sunday School, Good News Club and helping various children’s ministries with her husband by her side.

After her husband’s passing, 20 years ago, she resided at Woodside at Village Square where she had many dear friends. She loved watching glorious sunsets from her third floor apartment window.

She is survived by her daughter Delphine Cronin and son-in-law, Gregg of Effingham, N.H.; her granddaughter, Mandy Gillespie and her husband Steve of Conway, N.H.; her brother, Wayno Andelin, Jr. of Bristol, Conn., sister and brother-in-law, Francis and Peter Achilli of Hernando, Fla.; stepdaughter, Charlene Carver-Sullivan of Bradenton, Fla., stepson, Mark Carver of Unity; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon Cabana, Irene Gilpatrick and Tomi Jordan were very special friends.

She has blessed many with her positive, loving presence and has been joyfully reunited with those who have gone before her; her husband and soul-mate, Perley; her grandson, Josh Gaudet; her parents Wayno J. Andelin, Sr. and Mary Wazorko Andelin; and youngest sister, Vivian Ryan.