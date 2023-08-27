PORTLAND – Marion Idella Sibley Banks, 95, died peacefully at dawn on Aug. 15, 2023. She was born in Old Town on May 10, 1928, to Benjamin Woodbury Sibley and Margaret Ladner McClay Sibley. Marion graduated Old Town High School and would go on to marry Leslie W. Banks Jr. in 1947. They moved their growing family to Kittery, where they raised their five children.

Marion stayed at home, raising the kids, where all enjoyed a free-range childhood. Marion was a great seamstress, sewing her children’s clothing, while also patiently teaching them to sew. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and a pie maker extraordinaire. Marion volunteered her time to various causes, including Meals on Wheels and serving as outreach Eucharistic Minister. She and Les were longtime communicants of St. Raphael’s Parish in Kittery. Marion played golf, bridge and tennis with her girlfriends and enjoyed many rollicking good times with “The Birthday Girls.” Upon Les’s retirement from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, he and Marion began wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla., forming many lasting friendships. They were formidable Contract Bridge players, enjoying games in Florida and throughout the Kittery/Portsmouth, N.H. area. They were married for 70 years before Les passed in 2017.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Kathy and David Bryant of Virginia Beach, Va., daughter Bonita and Larry Johnston of Laconia, N.H., son John Banks and his wife Cheryl Robertson of Orono, son, Andy and EV Banks of Rye, N.H. and daughter, Sandy Banks and her husband, Tim Smith, of Portland; grandchildren Patrick Johnston, Hilary (Mike) Chase, Sara (Bryan) Lewis, Callie Banksmith and Mimi Banksmith; great-grandchildren Geoffrey, Violet, Kaylee, Amira, Noelle, and Bryson; her sisters-in-law June Sanborn and Louise “Teeda” Weaver of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss her laughter and her generous, welcoming spirit.

Many thanks to Gorham House nursing and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland at a future date.

