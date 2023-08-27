GORHAM – Richard Elmer Parady, 89, of Wards Hill Road Gorham, passed away on Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by his children.

He was born in Gorham on Nov. 14, 1933, the son of George A. Parady and Elizabeth H (Johnson) Parady. Richard attended Gorham schools until the age of 17, at which time he decided to join the United States Marine Corps. After returning home from his service in Korea, he married his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Bridges, and lived happily together until her passing in 2015.

Richard “Dickie/Dick” worked in a variety of jobs after his return. The jobs ranged from the powder mill at Newhall in South Windham on the Presumpscot River to Lachance Brickyard and Blue Rock Industries where he was a cement truck driver. He also was employed at Vessel services. The skills he learned allowed him to pour his own foundation on what would be his lifelong residence. Dick was also a long-time employee at Harris Oil and Harris Company in Portland on Commercial Street as a dispatcher and a sales rep selling industrial Marine supplies, many if not all the fisherman on the Portland waterfront new “Dickie”.

Richard and Dorothy moved their family to Gorham after his dad (George) passed away suddenly leaving Elizabeth to manage alone. A year after moving to Gorham, Richard and Dorothy built a home together while raising four children. This home was next-door to his childhood home, which then allowed Richard to be a devoted son. Always there when Mom, “Mims” “Gram” needed a hand or just someone to sit with.

As Richard and Dorothy made their way through life, they never lost touch with childhood friends. This group of friends remained constant, often times getting together to play cards or go to dancing lessons. Dick never failed to make time for anything with family whether it was a weekend pool party or swift river, camping trips, he loved Sebago Lake State Park. If you reached out for help, he would lend a hand.

He and Dorothy worked together touching many lives with his carpentry skills from building much of his own house to helping his children, and or nieces and nephews with their homes. With Richard’s carpentry skills and Dorothy’s interior design talents they enjoyed helping everyone. Years later, Richard took a job at Great Falls Builders in Gorham, which suited him perfectly.

Richard was predeceased by his late wife, Dorothy; sister, Louise Parady Parsons of Gorham and brother, George Parady of Gray; grandson, Dustin Flowers.

He is survived by his children, Emily Flowers, Gorham, Monica Atkinson, Windham, Richard Parady, Gorham, and Scott Parady of Windham; grandchildren, Nicklaus Flowers, Ashley and husband, Keith, Daniel and wife, Lauren, Samuel, Autumn, Elijah, and Tianna; great -grandchildren, Royce, Pyper and Riley.

A private graveside service with USMC Honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

