FOOTBALL

Coach: Packy Malia (third year, 10-9 overall record)

2022 record: 5-5 (Lost, 14-13, to Bonny Eagle in Class A state quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Nate Glidden (Senior), Sam Guite (Senior), Daryl Hopper (Senior), Monty Russell (Senior), Caleb Wandell (Senior), Nate Murray (Junior), Cole Tomuschat (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 8 BISHOP GUERTIN (N.H.), Sept. 22 @ Bonny Eagle, Sept. 29 LEWISTON, Oct. 13 PORTLAND, Oct. 20 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 27 @ Thornton Academy

Coach’s comment: “Overall, our numbers are good, but we lost seven starters on both sides of the ball. We were senior-heavy last year. Most of our returning guys are on the line. If our line can carry us early and our young guys can develop, we can make the playoffs and maybe make a run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has a lot of holes to fill as a new season dawns, but there are no shortage of athletes ready to fill roles.

Glidden will step into the quarterback role this autumn. Glidden, who is also a team captain, saw some time as a wide receiver last year. Russell will be a lead running back. The Red Storm, as always, will be able to move the ball through the air, as Glidden can look for Wendell (a league all-star last season, who is also the placekicker), as well as sophomore receivers Kingston Griffiths and Lucas Renaud and senior tight end Brady Gobeil, who was limited by injury in 2022. Scarborough’s line is solid, featuring Guite (a captain), Hopper, Murray and Tomuschat (the other captain).

On defense, Guite (an all-star a year ago), Hopper, Murray and Tomuschat are up front. Gobeil is a top linebacker. In the secondary, Griffiths, Renaud, Russell and Wandell hope to hold the opposition in check.

The Red Storm will need some time to reach their full potential and fortunately for them, most of their top opponents await at the end of the season. By then, look for this offense to be clicking and for the defense to have gained confidence. In a year where Class A appears to be more wide open than usual, Scarborough might just rise up and surprise some folks in the weeks to come.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mark Diaz (25th year, 312-62-21 overall record, six state championships)

2022 record: 16-2 (Lost, 2-1, to Brunswick in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Kilson Joao (Senior), Dillon MacLeod (Senior), Logan Plourde (Senior), Zak Sanders (Senior), Matt Fallona (Junior),

Pivotal games: Sept. 2 @ South Portland, Sept. 12 WINDHAM, Sept. 21 @ Marshwood, Sept. 26 PORTLAND, Sept. 28 FALMOUTH, Sept. 30 @ Deering, Oct. 12 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 17 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “We played well in the state game, but it was a tough way to end, then we graduated a lot. We lost our entire back line. We’ve had a solid preseason. We’re pretty young and inexperienced. A lot of guys will get their opportunity this year. If the young guys can improve as the year goes on, we’ll be able to challenge at the end. I think we’ll be in the mix.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough let a late lead slip away in last year’s state final, but that shouldn’t detract from what was a fabulous season. The Red Storm had to say goodbye to that team’s nucleus, meaning that the 2023 edition has quite a few holes to fill. Scarborough’s cupboard is far from bare, however, and it will once again be on the short list of Class A South title favorites. For good reason.

Joao has scored an abundance of big goals during his career, none bigger than the regional final winner in overtime against Windham last fall. Joao, a league all-star and an all-state selection in 2022, will pace the offense and will get help from Fallona, the younger brother of Will Fallona, who was an All-American a year ago. The Red Storm will be solid in the midfield, featuring MacLeod, seniors Max Peterson and Freddy Uzzi and junior Matt Booth. Look for the defense to be stingy with Plourde and Sanders leading the way. They’ll get help from sophomores Carter Blanche and Finn Coburn. Junior Seamus Corry had a leg-up on the goalkeeping competition at press time, but sophomores Ryan Sugars and Reed Thurell were also in the running.

The Red Storm will be tested often, starting on opening day in South Portland. Class A South is as deep as it’s ever been and while there will be learning curve for this group, look for Scarborough to be in a strong position, with a high seed, when the playoffs commence. After coming oh-so-close a year ago, the Red Storm hope to end a Gold Ball drought which now sits at a decade. It won’t come easily, but this group will be in the thick of things all the way to the end.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Farley (19th year, 242-36-17 overall record, three state championships)

2022 results: 18-0 (Beat Brunswick, 1-0, in double-overtime, to win Class A state title)

Top returning players: Talia Borelli (Senior), Maeve Davis (Senior), Lana Djuranovic (Senior), Sarah LeFebvre (Senior), Sasha Ouellette (Senior), Avery Pettingill (Senior), Natalie Ryan (Senior), Sanibel Shinners (Senior), Emma Blanchette (Junior), Delia Fravert (Junior), Sophia Rinaldi (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 1 FALMOUTH, Sept. 8 @ Marshwood, Sept. 20 CHEVERUS, Sept. 25 @ Windham, Sept. 30 @ Gorham, Oct. 2 PORTLAND, Oct. 11 @ Sanford, Oct. 18 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We lost six seniors to graduation and those players were big parts of our team. The senior class had really big roles on the team last year, so that experience appears to have paid off because as a group they have looked hungry and really have played well over the summer. Our back line has three out of four intact from last year so their experience together should really pay off. Our group of attacking players has tons of potential, but we’ll have to see how things come together. We might need a lot of players to step up and chip in to make up for the goals we lost to graduation. We hope this group can live up to their potential and embrace the role of defending champions because the target on our back will be larger than usual. We have a really good mix of experienced players along with some younger players that will push for playing time. Our team is very deep again this year, so we have very good players all throughout the roster. Our goal is to quickly get up to speed on what we are trying to do as a team and have players embrace the new roles and responsibilities we lay out for them. Our defensive identity that we have built over the last year-plus, should help us out of the gate as we find the steady flow of goals we will need to win games with a very tough schedule. This group seems hungry to defend their standing in the league and are playing with a lot of determination and desire. I’m excited because when we are motivated, we are tough to deal with.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough enjoyed a magical ride a year ago, going undefeated, then capturing its first Gold Ball in a decade when Djuranovic soared into legend and scored one of the most memorable goals in state history. The Red Storm lost some top talent to graduation, as All-New England selections Julia Black and Ali Mokriski have departed, but as always, plenty of talent returns and Scarborough has all of the necessary ingredients to make another title run, even though several talented teams will stand in its way.

Djuranovic, who plans to play next year at the University of Miami (Florida), set a program record last fall with 28 goals and she added five assists as well. Widely considered the state’s premier player, Djuranovic isn’t just a finisher, she creates beautifully, has incredible vision and is tenacious and unselfish. She will likely post some huge numbers again. The opposition can’t just concern themselves with Djuranovic, however, as several other weapons loom. Fravert (seven goals, eight assists last year) will look to up her production to help make up for Mokriski’s absence. Borelli (seven goals, six assists in 2022), LeFebvre, Shinners, junior track and basketball standout Emerson Flaker and junior Grace Carlista will also play key roles on offense. Freshman Maggie Booth, who, like Flaker, has great speed, could also make an impact. The Red Storm are always strong on defense and that will be the case again. Rinaldi returns in goal after posting 11 shutouts and making some huge saves, none bigger than her highlight-reel stop in overtime against Brunswick in the state game, a literal season saver. Rinaldi will be spelled at times by freshman Vera DiSotto, the goalie of the future. The keepers will be aided by veteran backs Davis, Pettingill and Ryan, as well defensive mids Blanchette, Ouellette and sophomores Shay Charsky and Maya Taylor.

The Red Storm will wear the bulls-eye all year and they’ll wear it well. Nothing will come easily, but this group is up for the challenge. Look for Djuranovic to produce some more highlights before riding off into the sunset and for her teammates to pitch in and win a lot of games. Class A South won’t be easy to win, but Scarborough has as good a shot as anyone. The Red Storm have never repeated at the Class A level, but this squad could be the one to get the job done.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Kerry Mariello (22nd year, 257-68-8 overall record, two state championships)

2022 record: 12-3 (Lost, 3-2, to Windham in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Caroline Hartley (Senior), Emma Lally (Senior), Jamila Mohammed (Senior), Maggie Pendergast (Senior)

Pivotal games: Aug. 31 @ Windham, Sept. 11 CHEVERUS, Sept. 13 WINDHAM, Sept. 19 @ Gorham, Sept. 27 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 7 NOBLE, Oct. 11 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We’ve graduated 19 kids over the past two years, so we’re very young, but so far, so good this preseason. We return four starters. We have a lot of holes to fill, but it’s a good, young group. Our entire defense has to be replaced. It’s just a matter of playing and gaining confidence. The older kids are doing a good job bringing along the younger ones. We want to be in the thick of it at the end and we think we will.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has been hit as hard by graduation as anyone in the league, but the program is deep and full of young talent that just needs time to hit its stride. The Red Storm, like everyone else in Class A South, is again chasing Cheverus and they could wind up one of the last teams standing if they develop as hoped.

Pendergast was an honorable mention all-star in 2022. She’ll be a captain and a top midfielder this season. Hartley, another captain, is also in the midfield, as is sophomore Sabrina Ocampo, who made the SMAA All-Rookie team as a freshman. The forward line includes Lally, a captain, and sophomore Laine Niles. Mohammed, the other captain, returns in goal and will lead a stingy defense.

Scarborough has a chance to avenge its playoff loss in its opener and will get a true measure of where it stands when it faces Cheverus early in the season. This group will have a very different look by mid-October and if all the pieces are in place, look out, the Red Storm will go on a deep playoff run.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Nicole Petherbridge (first year)

2022 record: 13-3 (Lost, 3-0, to Gorham in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Samantha Cote (Senior), Rose Dittmer (Senior), Alana Sawyer (Senior), Olivia Smith (Senior), Julia Strouse (Senior), Natalie Moynihan (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 8 @ Gorham, Sept. 14 @ Biddeford, Sept. 19 GORHAM, Sept. 26 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 3 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 5 BIDDEFORD, Oct. 12 YORK, Oct. 16 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We are excited by the prospect of returning to the state championship this year. We are hungry and ready to compete. We lost one senior, so the team will have all but one of the starters back. I expect us to be strong in several areas of the game, particularly hitting and serving. As with any season, serve receive is a key element of the game that we will continue to hone in order to side out quickly and minimize opponents’ ability to gain momentum. Key areas of focus for the season will be playing even-keeled despite any ups and downs within a set or match and playing together as a unit. Our goals are to be relentless and avoid complacency in all aspects of our game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough wasn’t able to repeat as Class A champion a year ago, dropping a tough semifinal, but after a minimal graduation hit, the Red Storm are back this fall and have to be on the short list of title favorites again under a new coach in Petherbridge, who played at Colby College and previously coached in Concord, New Hampshire.

Scarborough is led by its standout, Moynihan, an outside hitter who was a first-team league all-star a year ago. She’ll be a force all over the court. Smith (opposite) also made the first-team last year, while Sawyer (blocker) and Strouse (setter) were second-teamers. They’ll all have a big role in this year’s team’s success. Cote (blocker) and Dittmer (defensive specialist) are other key veterans. This season, look for seniors Elizabeth Aubrey (hitter/defensive specialist), Rayann Chamberlain (defensive specialist), Isabella Cosma (defensive specialist) and Brooke Wardrop (hitter) and juniors Allison Canatsey (blocker) and Olivia Ingream (hitter) to play bigger roles.

The Red Storm will have to get through Gorham and defending state champion Biddeford, as well as hold their own again some top Class B schools in the regular season, to reach their goal. The stage is set for glory. This group has what it takes to finish the job.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coaches:

(Boys) Jim Harmon (26th year, 10 state championships)

(Girls) Denise Curry (first year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 7th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for Class A state meet (9th @ regional meet)

Top returners:

(Boys) Ben Bouchard (Senior), Colby Shumway (Senior), Ethan Keller (Junior), Nicholas Koziell (Junior), Landen Springer (Junior)

(Girls) Kyleigh Record (Senior), Rowan Driscoll (Junior)

Coach Harmon’s comment: “I believe that we’ll be one of the top teams in our division and we’ll have a chance at the state title.”

Coach Curry’s comment: “I am expecting the athletes to get stronger with each meet. We’re hoping to qualify for states as a team this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough is looking to move up the competitive ladder this fall and both teams will be heard from.

The boys will miss Adam Bendetson and Nate Driscoll, but they boast a solid returning core and a couple of promising newcomers. Returning state meet scorers include Keller (39th) and Bouchard (50th). Koziell, Shumway and Springer will also be heard from, as will new junior Baxter Merriam and freshman Atticus Merriam. The Red Storm are ready to return to the top five at states.

The girls’ squad hasn’t made it to states since 2019, but that drought will likely come to an end this fall. Scarborough is led by Record (who had the 19th-best individual time at last year’s state meet) and Driscoll (51st). Senior Nadia Grinyuk, who ran as a freshman, is back with the program and she’ll provide depth. If a couple others can step in and help produce a solid pack, the Red Storm will move their way up the ladder and set the stage for a return to prominence in future seasons.

GOLF

Coach: Mike Murphy (35th year, two state championships)

2022 results: Tie-2nd @ Class A state match

Top returners: Owen Falcon (Senior), Harrison Griffiths (Senior), Ryan Ravis (Senior), Keenan Buteau (Junior), Marc Twombly (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have everybody back and we’re off to a promising start. The expectations are high and we’re looking forward to the season. We have some very good players who are great kids. We have 12 guys fighting for six spots. It’s a good problem to have. Physically, we have what it takes. It’ll come down to decision-making on the course. The team that makes the best decisions will come out on top.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough came very close to winning a state title last fall and it has the pieces in place to take that final step this time around.

The Red Storm will be led by Twombly, who won the Class A individual title as a sophomore, shooing an 18-hole round of 69. Twombly also made the SMAA first-team. Falcon (82), Ravis (82) and Buteau (84) also scored at last year’s state match, while Griffiths (84) had a strong round as well. Griffiths was a first-team league all-star, while Buteau and Ravis made the second-team. Those veterans will pace this year’s squad. Also in the mix will be juniors Grady Burnell and Eric Swenson and sophomores Nicholas Harmon and Brett Kemper.

Scarborough will have its hands full in the regular season with teams like Cheverus and Falmouth, but its biggest focus will be on qualifying yet again for states. If this veteran squad can get there, it has the physical skills and mental fortitude to bring home the big prize.

