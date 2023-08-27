ATLANTA — Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest trophy of his career – a FedEx Cup title and an $18 million bonus.

Beginning the day with a six-shot lead, Hovland didn’t flinch under a relentless challenge from Xander Schauffele. The 25-year-old Norwegian stayed on the attack and closed with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake.

Hovland capped his best season with three victories. Even more staggering is that he played his final two tournaments – the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields and the Tour Championship at East Lake – in 36-under par.

Schauffele made him work for that $18 million and got to within three shots with seven holes to play. Hovland made a 25-foot par putt on the 14th hole, then put Schauffele away with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

Playing in the last group in a round that was delayed nearly two hours by thunderstorms, Hovland and Schauffele had the best scores of the day.

Hovland was the No. 2 seed going into the Tour Championship, meaning he started at 8-under par. His score without the extra strokes was 19-under 261 – the same as Schauffele, who started the tournament at 3 under.

Schauffele shot 30 on the front nine. Hovland nearly matched him birdie for birdie, posting a 31 that included a 15-foot par save on No. 2 after the two-hour delay from thunderstorms that slightly softened the East Lake turf.

Schauffele holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th and followed with a 12-foot birdie on the 12th, cutting the lead to three shots with seven holes to play.

On the 14th, Hovland came up short of the green, about 100 feet from the flag, and his pitch was weak and stopped 25 feet from the hole. But he poured his par putt into the heart of the cup and pumped his fist stronger than he had all day.

The clincher was another pure short iron, to 10 feet on the 16th for birdie.

The PGA Tour player of the year was thought to be a two-man race between Masters champion Jon Rahm and his four wins, and Scottie Scheffler with The Players Championship among his two wins and the No. 1 ranking from his remarkable consistency.

Hovland ended the season with wins at the Memorial and two FedEx Cup playoff events, including the one that mattered most.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark closed with a 65 to finish third, 11 shots behind. That was worth a $5 million bonus. Rory McIlroy had a 65 to finish fourth and collect $4 million, while Patrick Cantlay (66) was alone in fifth to earn $3 million.

