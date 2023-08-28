ATLANTA — Pat Corrales, who managed the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies before a long stint on the Atlanta Braves’ coaching staff under Hall of Fame skipper Bobby Cox, has died at the age of 82.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales died of natural causes Sunday night at his home in the north Georgia mountains. He had served as a special assistant to the team’s general manager since 2012.

A native of Los Angeles, Corrales was a backup catcher with four teams over a nondescript career in the majors, compiling a .216 average with four homers and 54 RBI over nine seasons.

He was far more notable for his post-playing life, which included being MLB’s first manager of Mexican-American descent when he took over the Rangers for the final game of 1978 season.

Corrales was fired by the Phillies in 1983, even though the team was tied for first place in the NL East. General Manager Paul Owens moved to the dugout and guided the Phillies to the World Series, where they lost to the Baltimore Orioles in five games.

Corrales’ managed the Rangers for two full seasons after his one-game interim stint, finishing with a record of 160-164 in Arlington.

He was hired as the Phillies manager in 1982, going 89-73 in his only full season with the team. Corrales was let go with Philadelphia at 43-42 the following year, but he wasn’t out of work for long.

Finishing out the season as Cleveland’s manager, he guided the team over five seasons. After a 102-loss campaign in 1985, Cleveland bounced back to an 84-78 mark the following year.

But Corrales was fired in 1987 with the Indians mired at 31-56. His overall mark in Cleveland was 280-355.

Corrales followed with a coaching stint in Atlanta, working on Cox’s staff from 1990-2006. That tenure coincided with Atlanta’s rise to MLB powerhouse, which included a record 14 straight division titles and a World Series championship in 1995.

Corrales finished his career in the dugout as a coach with the Washington Nationals before taking the front-office job with the Dodgers. He also had coaching tenures with Texas and the New York Yankees.

BLUE JAYS: Third baseman Matt Chapman was put on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained right middle finger.

Chapman left in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 10-7 loss to Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner missed three games this month because of the injury.

Chapman jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room.

Toronto recalled infielder Ernie Clement from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday’s game against Washington.

BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves activated All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list ahead of a three-game series at Colorado.

The team also called up right-handed pitcher Darius Vines from Triple-A Gwinnett. Lefty Jared Shuster was sent back to the minors after a rough start over the weekend in San Francisco, along with infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Albies was hitting .267 with 28 homers, 90 RBI and 11 stolen bases when he went on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain on Aug. 14.

WHITE SOX: A shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game most likely involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago’s interim police superintendent said.

Officials have said little about where the bullets came from, or if someone brought a gun into the stadium, but Fred Waller, interim superintendent of Chicago Police Department, said investigators have nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We’re dispelling a lot of things,” Waller said during a brief media availability. “(A shot) coming from outside is something we’ve almost completely dispelled. We’re still looking at every avenue. It’s still under investigation. Something from inside, it could’ve happened that way. We’re looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we can get.”

Both wounded women, ages 42 and 26, were expected to recover from the shooting that occurred during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field during Oakland’s 12-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Police said the 42-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the 26-year-old had a graze wound to her abdomen.

Waller said the police department initially requested that the game be halted after the shooting was discovered.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was made aware of the shooting shortly after it occurred Friday, but he declined to say whether he was part of the decision to allow the game to continue or whether in hindsight that was the right choice.

TWINS: The Minnesota Twins optioned starting pitcher Bailey Ober to Triple-A St. Paul, with the club continuing to be careful with the right-hander’s workload.

The 28-year-old Ober is 6-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 starts for the Twins this season, including a four-inning outing on Sunday during which he allowed five runs.

Ober’s 122 2/3 innings are a career high for him at any professional level.

The Twins had the luxury of making the move because of the recent addition of Dallas Keuchel to the rotation. The 35-year-old right-hander has a 3.50 ERA in four appearances, including five innings in relief of Ober on Sunday.

BREWERS: The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list with right elbow stiffness.

Houser started Sunday’s 10-6 victory over San Diego, but he was lifted after two innings. He was charged with four runs and four hits.

The 30-year-old Houser is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 19 appearances for the NL Central leaders, including 17 starts.

The Brewers recalled right-hander J.B. Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville. Bukauskas has no record and a 3.00 ERA in three big league appearances this season.

