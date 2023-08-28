DETROIT — Aaron Judge ended an 0-for-17 slide with his 249th home run, Luis Severino pitched shutout ball for the second straight start following an alarming skid and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Monday night in a series opener.

Judge walked in the fifth and scored on Gleyber Torres’ double, then combined with Torres for back-to-back homers in the seventh off Beau Brieske.

Judge’s 29th homer of the season came in his 806th career game, and he could become the fastest to 250 homers. Ryan Howard reached 250 in his 855th game in 2010, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Before Howard, the fastest had been Ralph Kiner in 871 games.

Severino (4-8) allowed five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and no walks, following 6 2/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball against Washington. He has lowered his season ERA from 7.98 to 6.64 in his last two outings after allowing 21 earned runs over 13 1/3 innings over a four-start span.

ORIOLES 9, WHITE SOX 0: Grayson Rodriguez allowed one hit over six innings, and AL-best Baltimore clinched its second consecutive winning season by beating visiting Chicago.

Anthony Santander hit his 25th homer for Baltimore (82-49), which has won eight of its last 10 and increased its AL East lead over idle Tampa Bay to 2 1/2 games. The Orioles went 83-79 last year, their first winning season since 2016.

Advertisement

The White Sox have lost 11 of 16 and were shut out for the 10th time this season. Baltimore’s shutout was its ninth.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, ANGELS 4: Trea Turner homered twice, Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot and streaking Philadelphia beat Shohei Ohtani and visiting Los Angeles.

Turner hit a tying solo homer in the second and the go-ahead shot in the fifth that made it 5-3 and sent the NL wild-card leaders to their fourth straight win.

After four months of fits and starts from the Phillies’ high-priced sluggers, the bats went wild in August. Harper lined his sixth homer in the last 11 games into the right-field seats. Philadelphia has a majors-best 52 longballs this month.

BLUE JAYS 6, NATIONALS 3: Danny Jansen homered and scored three runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in a pair and Toronto beat visiting Washington.

Jansen hit his career-best 16th home run, a solo shot in the third inning, as Toronto began a stretch of 12 games against teams at or near the bottom of the standings. The Blue Jays visit Colorado and Oakland next, then host Kansas City.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »